Will Ferrell Returns to 'SNL' to Remind You What George W. Bush Was Like

When it was announced that Will Ferrell would be hosting this weekend's Saturday Night Live, it seemed safe to say we'd be getting a visit from George W. -- as in, "Wassssssup?" -- Bush. Sure, the man's no longer president, and he's been busy getting his online MFA in oil painting from the University of Pheonix, but he's still our poncho-lovin' Dubya, right? Apparently, we all miss him and love him very much. The grass is always greener, isn't it?
Well. Ferrell revived his famous impression to remind viewers that although waking up and reading the news in today's world can sometimes make it feel like we're trapped in a scarier version of Groundhog Day, things were still bad before they were very bad. "Donnie Q. Trump came in and suddenly I'm lookin' pretty sweet by comparison. At this rate, I might even end up on Mount Rushmore, right next to Washington, Lincoln, and I wanna say, uh, Kensington," he said, before discussing the stock market, comparing heartless vice presidents, and singing a little song with old pal Condoleezza Rice (Leslie Jones). "Don't forget we're still in two different wars that I started -- hey, what has two thumbs and created ISIS? This guy."
Given the short-term memory of the American public, it's nice to have Ferrell's dose of levity to collectively bring us back to earth.
