Bill Hader Returned to 'SNL Weekend Update' to Play The Mooch

Anthony Scaramucci might be gone from the White House, but his spirit lives on in Studio 8H. Last night, during NBC's premiere of Weekend Update: Summer Edition -- an extended version of Saturday Night Live's satirical news segment that, yeah, airs on three more Thursdays, i.e., not the weekend? -- the former communications director (Bill Hader) interrupted a story about a poor raccoon via FaceTime to set the record straight on a certain controversy.
"I was completely misquoted," said a boisterous Hader, referring to the shocking New Yorker story that precipitated Scaramucci's swift ouster. "I didn't say that Bannon tried to 'S' his own 'C'; he did it! He made contact! I saw it! Tongue to tip! Next question."
Update co-host Michael Che admitted, "We did hope that you'd stick around a little bit longer." Probably for fodder. And, probably, Che's not alone.
Many comedians had been quick to get their Mooch punches in while the news was fresh -- most notably Mario Cantone, who debuted a pitch-perfect and impeccably timed impression on The President Show at the end of July. (For what it's worth: "[Mario will] have a home here in a variety of ways," Anthony Atamanuik told us during an interview about his Comedy Central series. "He'll always have a home at this show, and when we can come up with other things for him to do, he's always welcome here. He's a legendary talent.") Though Update's take was a little late, it wasn't unappreciated.
Hader's impression came as one of the main highlights in the spin-off's predictable, but strong, maiden voyage. Others included Eric and Donald Trump Jr.'s summer, Kenan Thompson's LaVar Ball, and Leslie Jones' thoughts on beach bodies.
