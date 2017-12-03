Entertainment

‘SNL’ Wrote the Perfect Song to Remind Men What It’s Like to Be a Woman

By Published On 12/03/2017 By Published On 12/03/2017

Kevin Spacey. Matt Lauer. Louis C.K. Following October's dam-breaking Harvey Weinstein news, several powerful men have been outed as habitual predators. So many that it's caused a weird sense of public shock. Now many find themselves asking, "Dang, is this the world now?"

With lollipops, popsicles, and a very poppy music video, Saturday Night Live lampooned the painfully naïve reaction and put things into perspective. For women everywhere -- and for a long time -- that's been the damn world.

"It's freaky, it's narsty, it's button under the desk bed, but this is our hometown, we'll show you aroooooooound," host Saoirse Ronan sang, alongside Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Leslie Jones, and Melissa Villaseñor. "Welcome to Hell!"

Take the tour of a life women are actually living, above.

