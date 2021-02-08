'SNL' Makes an Ad for the Actual Sexiest Website: Zillow

When you reach a certain age, browsing covetous real estate on TV and online can become a lowkey hobby—looking at photos of beautiful homes in your area or checking out what you could afford in, say, Idaho. Can seeing what's out there also be somewhat of a turn-on? Yes, if you're a character in this clever sketch from the latest Saturday Night Live episode, hosted by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy.

In the spoof ad, Levy and members of the SNL cast salivate over the listings on the house-hunting website Zillow. Looking hot and bothered, but unsatisfied, they appear in their boudoir attire because, as Bowen Yang puts it, "You used to want sex, but you're in your late 30s now." Luckily, Zillow has thousands of listings of titillating things like updated colonials, impressive landscaping, and even guest houses with their own amenities to get you in the mood. "I'd never live in North Carolina, but if I did, I could buy a big, gross mansion," lusts Levy.