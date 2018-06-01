19 'Star Wars' Easter Eggs You Probably Missed in 'Solo'

Solo, the latest entry in the Star Wars canon, is out, and the rollicking action movie revives -- for one film anyway -- an erstwhile franchise tradition by getting a May release. Set between the events of the prequel and original trilogies (the six installments of which were released in the month of May), the Han Solo stand-alone nods nostalgically to the Star Wars saga's past onscreen as well. In many ways, the entire movie is one big reference.
While Disney effectively purged many beloved storylines and characters from the "Expanded Universe" novels and other ancillary material by designating them "Legends" and removing them from the official canon after acquiring Lucasfilm in 2012, the stewards of the valuable brand spent the intervening years dutifully building on the updated Star Wars canon through a steady stream of books, comics, video games, animated TV shows, and, of course, movies. Solo serves up many obvious and oblique call-backs to official canon fodder while also offering up fresh lore for future movies to draw from.
A complete list of references in Solo would involve making footnotes for the entire movie that would take as long to read as it would to make the Kessel Run in a Lambda class transport (very long). So forgive me for not getting into Han's ability to speak the Wookiee language of Shyriiwook, the very obvious inference in the third act to Han's shoot-first mentality, and more in the following list of the anthology film's most notable Easter eggs, references, and shout-outs.
Anthony Daniels
The actor who plays C-3PO, has appeared in every Star Wars film, and Solo is no execption. This time, though, Anthony Daniels appears as a human named Tak, not a droid. Solo co-writer Jonathan Kasdan wrote to Uproxx: "In the escape from the Kessel Mines, Anthony does not play the Wookiee, Sagwa, but rather his best friend, a human slave who beckons Sagwa, not Chewie, to join his escape route. Sagwa in turn invites Chewie to join Tak and himself. I'm sorry that was confusing, so, to make it up to you, I'm including this screen shot from the script that we wrote when we found out we were going to have Anthony in the movie. He was named Tak in homage to legendary DP Tak Fujimoto."
Bossk
Before the levitating train heist, Val (Thandie Newton) and Beckett (Woody Harrelson) debate adding another member to the team, and Bossk is mentioned! Remember the lizard-man bounty hunter who glares menacingly in the scene where Boba Fett is introduced in The Empire Strikes Back? That's Bossk. The character had some animated storylines in Star Wars: The Clone Wars where he and some other rogues helped a young Boba Fett on his mission to exact revenge on Mace Windu (for beheading Jango Fett in Attack of the Clones). He also pops up in Star Wars: Rebels on the planet Lothal in the first season, bookending whatever important thing he was doing off-camera that prevented him from appearing in the scaly flesh in Solo.
Corellia
Solo finally introduces us to noted Corellian smuggler Han Solo's homeworld, a planet only hinted at in the original trilogy. But even though Corellia is also where the Millennium Falcon, a modified Corellian freighter, was built, it's the bleak planet's first appearance in any visual medium, with previous mentions mostly coming via dialogue and data screens in canonical novels and the animated TV series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels.
Darth Maul
The biggest reveal in Solo occurs when Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) contacts the shadowy leader of the Crimson Sun crime syndicate after killing Dryden Vos (Paul Bettany), and it turns out to be none other than Mr. Maul (Ray Park). Two subtle hints that the formerly bisected former Sith Lord might be turning up were dropped: the Mandalorian armor in Dryden Vos' office (see below) and Qi'ra's use of Teräs Käsi (see entry). Maul's return is discussed at length in our recent guide to his appearance, but the gist is that, after Obi-Wan Kenobi slices him in half at the end of The Phantom Menace, Maul uses his Force powers to stay alive, somehow acquires robotic spider legs, and then rises to prominence in the pre-Empire era by seizing control of the major crime syndicates, including the Hutts, and forming the Shadow Collective, which he uses to take over the then-peaceful planet of Mandalore. He summons Qi'ra to Dathomir, his home planet, which his old pal Darth Sidious wiped out for good in Star Wars: Darth Maul—Son of Dathomir, a four-issue comic book published in 2014 that's set during the Clone Wars (e.g., at least a decade before the events in Solo). He also shows up in Rebels (set nearly a decade after the events in Solo), so there's likely a lot of untold Maul still on the table.
Droid rebellion
Although L3 leading the droids in a uprising is a feel good moment in Solo: A Star Wars Story, it's not the first time a droid-laborer rebellion has been depicted in a canon work. The YA novel The Legends of Luke Skywalker is set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens and features short stories told by characters who (supposedly) encountered Luke Skywalker over the years. The droid in this storytelling group recalls Luke sneaking onto a mining planet to free the droids who worked there (and R2-D2, who had infiltrated the operation). The story is meant to show that Luke considered droids to be worthy of equal rights. Although the short story is meaningful because it has Luke Skywalker in it, L3's rebellion plays out in much the same way and seeing it happen on-screen is much more thrilling.
Dryden Vos' office
The private office of Crimson Dawn crime syndicate goon Dryden Vos displays a few artifacts that make him come across as aristocratic and cool. One of those things is a suit of Mandalorian armor, which doesn't mean much until you learn Darth Maul (see entry) is in charge of Crimson Dawn. As seen in the animated TV series The Clone Wars, Maul became the ruler of Mandalore with the help of a political splinter group called Death Watch. So while we initially figured we'd maybe get a Boba Fett cameo, especially give the news report on Solo's opening day that a stand-alone Fett movie was in the work, but, nope! Elsewhere in Dryden Vos' office, if you didn't blink at the wrong time, you might have caught a shout-out to Raiders of the Lost Ark in the form of the idol Indiana Jones grabs in the opening sequence. It's a fitting Easter egg, considering the Harrison Ford connections and that Solo co-writer Lawrence Kasdan co-wrote The Empire Strikes Back and wrote Raiders of the Lost Ark back-to-back.
Edrio Two Tubes and Weazel
There are two unexpected characters amongst the Enfys Nest proto-Rebels at the end of Solo. One is an alien (pictured) who you last saw in Rogue One, and the other is... Warwick Davis. Surprisingly, Davis' character is credited in the film as Weazel, the same name as his cameo character in The Phantom Menace. That means the Warwick Davis lookalike on Tatooine, who bets on Anakin Skywalker in the pod-race and sits with Watto, made it out of the other side of the Galactic Civil War as part of Enfys Nest's crew. These are the only two Star Wars characters Davis has played where he gets to show his face (as opposed to his Ewok face), so the new rule is: human face of Warwick Davis? That's Weazel. Edrio Two Tubes is the make-up covered alien best recognized by his eponymous Two Tubes. Is it possible the alien we see is Benthic, Edrio's identical Sac-mate? Maybe, but in the Marvel Star Wars comic books' "Ashes of Jedha" arc, Benthic and Han Solo apparently meet for the first time, so we're going with Edrio being the one helping Enfys.
Han Solo's dice
In the first scene of Solo: A Star Wars Story, we see Han (Alden Ehrenreich) hang some golden dice inside a stolen speeder. These are the dice he gives to Qi'ra as they're being separated on Corellia and that she re-gifts back to him as Han is gearing up to make the Kessel Run. If you recall The Last Jedi, the dice were a key object used to symbolize the absence of Han Solo, but prior to that they were merely a prop dangling in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon in a single scene in the original Star Wars. They appeared on Vanity Fair's The Force Awakens cover in 2015, but a shot of Han re-hanging the dice in his recovered ship didn't make it into the final cut. Curiously, The Force Awakens Visual Dictionary states that Han's gold dice were the ones used in the fateful game of "Corellian Spike" Sabaac that netted him the Falcon, so introducing the dice in Solo prior to gambling with Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) is a whole new angle. Also curious: when we get our first good look at the dice in The Last Jedi, they hardly resemble the ones hanging in the Millennium Falcon cockpit in the original Star Wars.
Kessel spice mines
Despite the Kessel heist in Solo involving Coaxium, the hyperfuel that has never been mentioned before, the planet has a long history in the Star Wars canon. C-3PO mentions the spice mines of Kessel in the opening minutes of the first Star Wars movie -- it's literally the first planet name that's spoken out loud. Later on, Luke protests that his father didn't fight in the Clone Wars, but was instead a navigator on a spice freighter. Then, of course, Han Solo boasts about the Kessel Run (more on that below). Kessel made its first on-screen appearance in "Spark of the Rebellion," the premiere episode of Star Wars: Rebels, when Ezra and the Ghost crew travel there to rescue Wookiee prisoners being sent to work in the spice mines. Wait... Star Wars: Rebels is set after Solo, so I guess that uprising didn't stick.
Life debt
Chewbacca and Han Solo are a famous pair in fiction and work so well together that we occasionally overlook that Han roped Chewbacca into fighting for the Rebellion while his fellow Wookiees are enslaved. In Aftermath: Life Debt, an Expanded Universe (i.e., not canon) novel set after the events of Return of the Jedi, Han and Chewie liberate Kashyyyk, Chewbacca's homeworld. And in the Expanded Universe, Han getting booted from the Imperial Academy was linked to him rescuing Chewie from being whipped as a slave; in Solo, it appears that Beckett's team is more interested in having a Wookiee compatriot than an extra pilot when they rescue Han and Chewie from Mimban. So, where's the life debt? Did we miss it?
L3's brain
L3-37 is a unique droid in the Star Wars universe in that she appears to have grown beyond any original programming and has modified herself in various ways. Her fate, it seems, is to be trapped in the Falcon's brain, which we already knew was peculiar, thanks to C-3PO in The Empire Strikes Back: "Sir, I don't know where your ship learned to communicate, but it has the most peculiar dialect." The 2015 reference guide Star Wars: Everything You Need To Know revealed that the Falcon's brain was actually a hybrid of three different scavenged droids, an R3-series astromech droid, a V-5 transport droid, and a slicer droid, Solo changes that by making L3-37 the main navigation brain of the freighter.
The Maw
Star Wars finally retconned the Kessel Run to be something seemingly impossible to make over a short distance (which parsecs is a measure of), not a race. What makes the Kessel Run so dangerous is that it's enclosed in a nebula that has Lovecraftian monstrosities and black holes in it. It's referred to in Solo as "The Maw," and -- boom! -- something is re-canonized. The Maw debuted in the first novel of the Jedi Academy trilogy, released in 1994 as The Maw Cluster. It was very similar to how it appears in Solo with several black holes and gravity wells complicating a nebula. Eventually, Luke and his son Ben (what could have been!) discover that The Maw was created by a group of aliens to imprison a powerful Force being called the Aboleth. The Aboleth is super powerful and was awakened by a character turning to the Dark Side after the Battle of Endor, so we can probably assume whatever tentacle creature the crew in Solo encounters is not that Legends character.
Mimban
The swamp planet where Han is sent into battle with the Imperial Infantry, and where he meets a captive Chewbacca (Joonas Suotano) and Beckett, is a big ol' Easter egg homage to the Expanded Universe, in its own way. Even though nothing notable about Mimban is mentioned in Solo, fans of Splinter of the Mind's Eye, the very first Star Wars novel, adapted out of an unused story for Star Wars 2 (which we all know became The Empire Strikes Back), will get a kick out of seeing it actually depicted on-screen. In Splinter, Luke and Leia go on a mission to find the "Kaiburr crystal," a powerful "Force object." The planet had originally been developed for the first movie, but it got cut out and the swamp set designs were re-purposed to start making Dagobah for Empire. Mimban became canon again when The Clone Wars TV show mentioned it in a 2008 episode, but this is the first time we get to see it.
The Pyke Syndicate
Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series have a leg up on noticing that the robot/bug looking creature Qi'ra has to deal with on Kessel is actually the first live-action appearance of the Pyke Syndicate. Although the Pyke Syndicate was created for The Clone Wars, that was in the early days of the series when George Lucas was very hands-on with the project, leading to him getting the credit for the species/syndicate creation. In Solo, the creature has a spice pipe and is easily taken down (see next entry), but Clone Wars faithful know that the Pyke Syndicate is interwoven into Star Wars lore by more than just the spice. The Pyke killed Syfo-Dias, the Jedi who secretly orders a clone army off-screen (as we learn in Attack of the Clones) and joined Darth Maul when Maul was forming his Shadow Collective to take over Mandalore. If you didn't watch The Clone Wars, that sentence makes no sense to you. If you did watch The Clone Wars, you know this already. What are we doing here, really?
Sabacc
The card game played by Han and Lando is called Sabacc, and isn't played with dice (see entry above) in Solo. The origins of the term can be traced back to the second-ever draft of The Empire Strikes Back when Han mentions Cloud City having been won by Lando in a "sabacca" (sic) game. The term we now associate with the card game originated in a 1983 novel Lando Calrissian and the Mindharp of Sharu and it has been "sabacc" ever since. The first appearance in the Disney canon came with the 2014 novel A New Dawn, a prequel to the Rebels animated series. The exchange between Lando and Han about the pronunciation of "sabacc" in Solo is not only a fitting response to how Lando pronounces "Han" but is an uncomfortable mirror to real-world Star Wars fan interactions when a term that originated in a 1980s novel suddenly needs to be spoken out loud.
Swoop bikes
Speeders, like the ones in Return of the Jedi, are totally different than swoop bikes, the motorcycles of Tatooine, memorably ridden by Anakin Skywalker (pictured) in Attack of the Clones. In Solo: A Star Wars Story, Enfys Nest rides what looks like a swoop bike modified with pod-racing parts. The bikes were introduced for the now non-canon Shadows of the Empire novel/comic/video game multi-media experience, and because Shadows was being developed at the same time as the Special Edition re-releases, they were digitally added to the updated Star Wars, with a swoop bike gang member riding it through the streets of Mos Eisley.
Tag and Bink
These two characters, no longer canon, from the Dark Horse Comics era are to Star Wars what Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are to Hamlet. While the rebels don't appear and aren't name-checked in the finished movie, Solo co-writer Jonathan Kasdan (who also portrays Tag, as seen in the photo in Ron Howard's tweet above) said that the short, comical scenes, part of a deleted sequence showing Han's training at the Imperial Academy, had been cut at the final hour. In the comics, Tag and Bink did have to evade capture once by passing themselves off as Stormtroopers, but you'll have to wait until the DVD/Blu-ray release to find out how they were going to be used in Solo.
Teräs Käsi
Qi'ra has a throwaway line after taking down the Pyke Syndicate member in a closed room as L3 watches. She mentions that her fighting style is Teräs Käsi, and then the scene ends like that is supposed to mean something to us. If you owned a Playstation in 1997 and were unlucky enough to rent or (god forbid) buy the ill-advised Star Wars fighting game Star Wars: Masters of Teräs Käsi, that reference was for you. The game was a 3D fighter Tekken rip-off where you could choose your character from Arden Lyn (since deleted EU character), Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Leia Organa, Chewbacca, Thok (a Gamorian guard), or Hoar (a Tusken Raider, and, yes it is pronounced "whore"), with some unlockable characters, including Darth Vader, a Stormtrooper, Leia in a metal bikini (very impractical, it seems), and Mara Jade, the now-deleted wife of Luke Skywalker. The game was poorly received by fans and disappeared into obscurity. Teräs Käsi's first mention comes in the Shadows of the Empire novel, released a year before the game in 1996. In the Legends continuity, a couple of different characters practice the hand-to-hand combat style, including Darth Maul (as revealed in the Legends novel Darth Maul: Shadow Hunter). Since Solo ends how it ends, we can probably assume Maul's knowledge of Teräs Käsi has been re-canonized and passed down to Qi'ra.
Wait... what about the final sabacc game?
Just when you think Solo couldn't possibly end without Han and Chewbacca actually possessing the Millenium Falcon, the final sequence of the movie shows Han beating Lando at his own game by stealing Calrissian's sleeve-loaded green sabacc card. The planet at the end of the movie isn't named, but that seems odd for a movie filled with places that are references. StarWars.com announced that later this year a series of young adult novels called the "Flight of the Falcon" will tell the story of the famous ship through multiple time periods in the Star Wars canon. The framing story features a spy named Bazine Netal (the spy dressed in black in white in Maz Kanata's Castle in The Force Awakens) tracking down information on the Falcon by going to a planet called Batuu. You'll be able to "visit" Batuu in real life next year at Disney Parks' Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge -- the part of Disneyland and The Magic Kingdom that is Star Wars-themed will be rendered as a whole new planet (Batuu), and one of the rides will let you go inside the Falcon and take it on an adventure. It seems like too good a cross marketing opportunity for that final planet to not be Batuu, not just because they seem to be tying it to the Falcon, but considering we don't have a new Star Wars movie in theaters until December 2019.