How Solomon Hughes Went from Academia to HBO to Embody Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO; Chineme Elobuike/Thrillist

By the time Solomon Hughes was cast to play Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, he had lived many lives. After graduating from the University of Berkeley, he had spent time playing professional basketball in Mexico and even had a brief stint with the Harlem Globetrotters. He had gotten his master’s in education at Berkeley and then a PhD in higher education policy at the University of Georgia, which eventually led to an administrative position at Stanford where he was also a lecturer in the Graduate School of Education and taught some undergraduate courses centered on sports, equity, and race. He had always had a slight acting bug, though. After he finished college, he met with an agent who was dismissive because of Hughes' height. “He was like, ‘Oh, you're 6’10”. Come on. Are you kidding me? Maybe we'll find you some basketball stuff,’” Hughes remembers. His part in Winning Time is also centered around basketball, obviously, but Abdul-Jabbar has always been so much more than the sport, and that is on full display in Episode 5, which digs into the icon’s backstory as he endures a crisis of his Muslim faith as he grapples with stardom. “It was very, very emotional because I'm a Christian, but I feel like my faith has gone through its own kinds of conversion where it was a little bit of a departure from how I was raised,” Hughes says of filming. “I'm a fan of history, particularly Black history. My father was born in the South and he lived there as a young kid, and my father and Kareem are the same age. I can only imagine what it was like to be a young Black man in America in that era.” Long before Winning Time came along, Abdul-Jabbar was a part of Hughes’ life. One of the first books Hughes read as a child was Giant Steps, the autobiography of the man he is now portraying. Growing up in Southern California, Hughes lived in a Lakers household where his father, an academic, rooted for Abdul-Jabbar. “He taught sociology for 40 years and loved Kareem because of all of the ways Kareem contributes to the world beyond just sports,” Hughes says.

Solomon Hughes, right, as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. | HBO

When Hughes auditioned for the series, he was already planning another career swerve. He loved teaching but had wanted to move away from administrative work, so was going to take a year to write and then apply for faculty gigs. Instead, he landed on an HBO series. Naturally, there was physical preparation. He dropped from around 255 to 222 pounds, quitting a strength training regimen since that wasn’t popular for athletes in the ‘80s. At the same time, he spent hours trying to replicate Abdul-Jabbar’s famous sky hook shot, both analyzing footage and practicing. “No one will ever capture the grace and elegance the way he captures it, because it's his shot,” Hughes says. "I had fun doing my darndest to just honor it." To delve into the man behind the moves, however, Hughes used his skills as a researcher from the world of academia, seeking out primary sources. “I was also interested in the ecosystems that cultivated him,” he says. “So New York, Harlem, Los Angeles. I was interested in the ecosystems that cultivated his parents. His father, a police officer and also a jazz musician, just like, wow. Really the genre of music, jazz, was very important to Kareem.” He immersed himself in the music Kareem would have been listening to, geeking out over the icon's friendship with Thelonious Monk. Physically, Hughes wanted to capture Abdul-Jabbar’s stoicism; the way he is “economical” with his eye contact. Though Abdul-Jabbar declined to speak with Hughes through a business manager, Hughes recognized the similarities in their experiences, some of which has to do with their height. “I am tall and familiar with just always being seen, being somewhat of an outlier, walking into a space, kind of sucking the air of the room, like 'whoa,'” he says. “People are just trying to take in your physicality.” In Episode 5, Kareem is in his Bel-Air mansion reading the paper when his white girlfriend (Sarah Ramos) tells him to set it down and look out the window. He responds that he "can’t turn the world off just to have a pleasant morning," however. He lives in this dichotomy: He’s a celebrity with all the luxuries of that title, but is also a Black Muslim, conscious of his responsibilities as an activist. When asked about that moment, Hughes was grateful to answer. “I have a PhD, I'm an actor, and I'm a Black man,” he says. “And I am conscious about what I wear, and where I wear it. If I journaled, I'd have a library of journals if I'd journaled about every incident where it's like, clearly somebody was uncomfortable with my presence. It's this reality that, no matter where you go there, there you still are."