'South Park' Surprises with a Hilarious Take on Old Folks Homes & Drugs

"Today we are facing an epidemic of catastrophic proportions -- who will join me in finding the source of these opioids and eradicating them from our community?"
That's Marcus talking, an enraged South Park student sick of watching his favorite celebrities (read: Peppa Pig, Chuck E. Cheese, Swiper the Fox) succumb to addiction and overdose. Marcus vowed last night to trace the crisis to its source, to the people in town who had been discarded by society and forced into a vicious drug-peddling cycle -- the elderly:
Turns out the senior citizens of South Park were pushing pills in crochet pillows, working as cogs in the prescription drug machine. Stan quickly found himself at the center of the drama, delivering the pillows to ensure his grandfather's survival at the hands of a menacing (and stinky) queenpin.
The plot line was a fun way to answer where Marvin Marsh had been all season, seeing as the show had kind of discarded him. And his circumstances allowed the writers to underline the problems of the opioid crisis while highlighting both the flaws of the U.S. justice system and the prison-like realities of retirement homes. It was a zany episode very much in line with this season's self-contained return to form, made all the more hilarious by its musical interludes, including a rap performed by Killer Mike (above).
