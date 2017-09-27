Comedy Central teased last night's premiere of South Park as taking a hard, political swing at white supremacists. Instead, "White People Renovating Houses" treated viewers to something more scattershot, something between a reckoning and a return to form. Following last season's finale -- which rebooted the internet, gave all the townspeople a fresh start, and left the door open for Matt Stone and Trey Parker to do, well, pretty much anything -- things were copacetic in South Park.
Cartman was bickering with Heidi, sure, but he and his friends were farting around as usual. The trolls were gone. Randy and Sharon were fixing houses with a new TV show. Everything was fine, until...
Alexa.
Amazon's intelligent personal assistant was the true linchpin of the episode, stealing the jobs of South Park's rednecks, becoming the apple of Cartman's eye, and, at least tangentially, ruining Randy's TV show. It was kind of a bait-and-switch: Come to see what South Park has to say about the Unite the Right rally, stay... to see humans try to be smart devices? The Alexas and Google Homes sent Darryl Weathers and his cronies on a rampage, taking to the streets of South Park with tiki torches and Confederate flags to yell that infamous refrain, They took err jobs!
It was an overstuffed premiere, ostensibly about Randy coming to grips with being white in today's society ("No matter how bad the country gets, you can always count on white people renovating houses"), but it had its highlights (Randy eviscerating blue-collar entitlement: "Coal mining and truck driving are not exactly jobs of the future"; the worst-best cover of Kendrick Lamar ever; Cartman's newfound obsession).
In fact, it felt kind of like the old South Park: breezy, crude, self-contained. Earlier this year, Matt Stone and Trey Parker promised they'd lean more into fart jokes than Trump jokes -- "If you have like a little monkey and it's running himself into the wall over and over," Parker told Bill Simmons, "and you're like, 'That's funny, but how am I gonna make fun of the monkey running himself into the wall?'" -- and away from serialization.
That last part was, in some ways, one of the more shocking aspects of last night's episode. It didn't feel like "White People Renovating Houses" was setting up anything with continuity on a grand scale. It felt more like a sitcom again. Cartman ended things with Heidi -- a big part of his arc last year. Darryl seemed content with his new house, happy to never protest again. And, yeah, though we could see Randy's reno-show return, even that felt more like it had the same one-off goofiness of, say, Season 16's unexplained zip-line show-within-a-show conceit. For the first time in a while, it looks like next week could bring something completely fresh, unrelated.
That's because the episode, ultimately, was a return to the show's roots. South Park has always been more Simpsons than President Show -- that is, social satire, as Comedy Central compatriot Anthony Atamaniuk underlined earlier this year. So don't expect to see too much of President Garrison. This run's going to be broader, about getting back in tune with the kids, the town, and their troubles as a way to poke fun at the dumb shit we all do -- more Season 3 than Season 20, more Cartman conducting an orchestra of cussing Alexas to prank viewers at home than ripped-from-the-headlines political burns.
In other words, a sign of great things to come.
