23 Slam-Dunk Facts You Didn't Know About 'Space Jam'

1. Michael Jordan's numbers in the big game are sick

The Harvard College Sports Analytics Collective tallied all the stats from the game between the Tune Squad and the Monstars, then extrapolated those numbers over a regulation 48-minute game. The results: Jordan led all scorers with 44 points on perfect 22-for-22 shooting. He scored more than half his points on dunks -- though that's not a surprise, considering that more than 85% of the points in the game came on slams.



2. The Monstars who stole Shawn Bradley and Muggsy Bogues' talents don't score any points

The same number-crunchers broke down how much each Monstar contributed to the loss. As you'll recall, the five aliens steal the talents of five NBA players: future Hall-of-Famers Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing; Larry Johnson, who by then had played in two All-Star Games; plus Shawn Bradley and Muggsy Bogues, who are best known to hoops fans as being really tall and really short, respectively. The Monstar with Bogues' talent at least notched six assists, but neither he nor the Monstar with Bradley's ability scored any points. Bradley's Monstar actually doesn't register any stats in the game: no points, no rebounds, no assists -- not even any blocks.

