Netflix ain't afraid of no ghosts. The streaming giant's latest original movie Spectral, a thriller that splices Black Hawk Down with Ghostbusters that's available now, is definitive (and spooky) proof of that. If you thought the demogorgon from Stranger Things was intimidating, wait until you meet the shape-shifting, Silver-Surfer-looking creatures at the center of this 13 Hours-like military throwdown. Think of it as "Boo-gazi."

If the film's high-concept premise and impressive Weta-designed effects look like they're big-screen-ready, there's a reason for that: these ghosts were previously scheduled to haunt your local multiplex. This slick action debut from commercial director Nic Mathieu was supposed to be released in August by Universal before getting pulled from the calendar and picked up by Netflix in November. Now, it's nestled next to the company's ever-expanding stable of originals like the similarly bleak sci-fi thriller ARQ, the EDM dramedy XOXO, the Irish WWII drama Siege of Jadotville, and Adam Sandler's latest horror film.