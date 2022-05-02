The Story Behind the Wild Dance Sequences in 'Spider-Man 3'

Sony Pictures

From the moment Spider-Man 3 starts, the tone feels different from Sam Raimi's previous two Spider-Man movies. It's goofier and choppier. It begins with Mary Jane Watson descending a staircase on a Broadway stage. And then, eventually, the dancing starts. Spider-Man 3 is the black sheep of the Spider-Man trilogy, not least of which because in the middle of it, Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker, possessed by the alien symbiote known as Venom, goes goth and busts out a move. "At last, we see the secret that lies in Spider-Man’s heart: It’s Peter Parker’s desire to dance as if he were in a revival of Cabaret," Owen Gleiberman wrote in the Entertainment Weekly review at the time. As Rotten Tomatoes alerted its audience, "Prepare yourself: Spider-Man dances!" Fifteen years later, Spider-Man 3's dance legacy has been passed down to generations. Earlier this year, a kid doing the "bully dance," wherein Maguire thrusts his hips, went viral. And in the era of superhero oversaturation, the fact that Raimi paused the battles for his hero to go full Fred Astaire is less bizarre than charming. So how did it come to be? "Oh my god, there's so many crazy stories about this movie," choreographer Marguerite Derricks tells me over the phone. By the time Derricks was called to help Spider-Man 3 get its groove on, she had already been responsible for several other cinematic dance moments ranging from the sexy gyrating of Showgirls to Austin Powers' twist. When Derricks got the call to come in, her main responsibility was working out the centerpiece duet between Peter Parker and Gwen Stacy (Bryce Dallas Howard), after Peter takes her to a jazz club where his ex Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) is working, having failed out of her Broadway gig. "The way it was written originally was Tobey was going to be like a B-boy spinning on his head, doing more break-dancing stuff," Derricks says. "And Tobey was not having it at all." Maguire's attitude, according to Derricks, was "I don't even know why we need to dance." (Maguire declined to comment for this story. Raimi could not be reached.)



First, Derricks attempted to get doubles to stand in for Maguire, hewing to the original break-dancing idea. But none of that was working. So she went to Maguire's house to train him. "I started giving him Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire moves, and Tobey just lit up like that was his jam," she remembers. "I was like, 'Okay, this guy didn't want a dance double. He wanted to do it all himself.' Spinning on his head—that wasn't going to happen. It didn't feel right to him and actually for me, too. It didn't feel right for Spider-Man." Derricks doesn't remember getting a lot of direction from Raimi at the outset, but felt like she had to earn his and Maguire's confidence. Once she did, she had free rein. The number starts out with Peter showboating. He goes from piano playing to jumping on tables to swinging on the chandelier to sliding on a chair. (The chair move was the one place Derricks thinks Maguire used a double.) It then morphs into a tango between Peter and Gwen. "It kind of made it fun for me because I was doing Spider-Man Fred Astaire moves," Derricks says. "Ironically, it works so well together. I could see Fred Astaire doing those Spidey moves." Derricks worked on the film for about six months; the shoot took approximately two weeks. For the entire Bad Spidey sequence, Maguire's look is transformed. His hair swoops over his brow, and it almost looks like he is wearing eyeliner. (For what it's worth, Maguire's makeup artist, Tina Earnshaw, doesn't recall putting any eyeliner on him. But she did make his skin look paler and his eyes sunken.) Hairstylist Johnny Villanueva wasn't inspired by the pop-punk and emo crazes that would have been stylish circa 2007. For him, it wasn't Peter Parker by way of My Chemical Romance. "I just think I looked at it as more like his style of hair was more fashion punk," citing The Cure and Johnny Rotten as inspirations. "I always thought of Tobey in these scenes as an angry, dorky rock star," Dunst says in a commentary track. It's certainly head-turning, which literally happens when Peter, enjoying his newfound mojo, struts down the street, reveling in his triumph over Eddie Brock (Topher Grace), shortly before taking Gwen out. He twirls and points his fingers to James Browns' "People Get Up and Drive Your Funky Soul" before hitting up a store and trading in his jeans and sweatshirt for a suit. Then he launches into "Bully Maguire" with a series of pelvic thrusts.

Derricks wasn't on set for that brief move-busting, which takes place before but was filmed after the club scene. Instead, her assistant was there. Naturally, it was inspired by John Travolta. "The whole vibe for me was he was Fred Astaire meets John Travolta," she says. "It was that swagger that Travolta had in Saturday Night Fever that I just felt was so right for Tobey in that moment, just that whole strut down the street." Having worked on comedies like the Austin Powers movies, Never Been Kissed, and Charlie's Angels, Derricks is practiced at finding humor in movement, but she says Maguire wasn't working to be funny, and that's what made it shine. "He was hitting those moves," she says. "It was so cheeky that it was hilarious. That was just him being cool, but because he just really stayed so committed to it, it just made it really special." At the time of release, Maguire said in an interview, "It really is like a thing where Peter thinks that he's super cool and suave, and really he's a cornball. So we were making fun of that and having fun, and our aim was to have people laughing. So I had that in mind while I was dancing." By that point, Derricks says, Maguire was an old pro. "He was a diva by then," she says. And, apparently, he stuck with it. "Tobey continued for years after Spider-Man, taking private dance classes with my assistants," Derricks says. "He fell in love with dance." It's an ending just weird enough to work for Spider-Man 3.