Spider-Man Is Leaving the MCU & Fans Are Using Sad, Hilarious Memes to Cope

"Mr. Stark, I don't feel so good." Due to recent news, that scene is both sadder and perfectly emblematic of Spider-Man's place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). That's because Spider-Man is no longer part of the MCU and Kevin Feige is no longer producing the next live-action Spider-Man movie.
The web-slinger has been set up as a pivotal character in the MCU over the last few years. Agreements between Sony and Disney allowed him to join the massive franchise when he hadn't been able to in the past. But talks about how to continue that relationship have fallen apart, at least for the time being, and Spider-Man is back flying solo with Sony.
The news has disappointed MCU fans of all kinds. Many major characters were taken off the board in Avengers: Endgame and Spider-man, as well as the addition of characters formerly sequestered at Fox, were a surefire way to keep known and loved characters in the fold as the studio continued to branch out in the MCU's newest phase. Spider-Man sure seemed like he was going to be a central part of that, but no more. (Probably. Things change. James Gunn, for instance, was going to direct the third Guardians of the Galaxy film. Then he wasn't. Now, he is again.)
Fans took to social media to express their sadness about the situation in the only way they can when the news is this important: Memes. And there are lots of good ones.
