Over the past 20 years—even as we've cycled through multiple Batmans and X-Men—it feels somehow more baffling that three different men have played Peter Parker. Just five short years after Tobey Maguire finished his run, Andrew Garfield took over as Sony attempted to reboot the character for an only slightly new generation. (This time: He skateboards!) Then, two years after Garfield's last swing, Tom Holland came in.

Spider-Man has a unique sway over the cultural imagination: Casting a new Peter is akin to a coronation for a young (white) movie star. The debate rages as to who did the job best and which movie is the most successful. (It's Spider-Man 2, duh.) Despite Sony and Marvel's attempt to deflect spoilers, at this point it's no secret that Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest adventure for Holland, trades on the memory of the previous Spider-iterations, a risky gamble that could easily be lame or confusing or both.

Spider-Man: No Way Home works better than it has any right to, but it also asks for emotional beats that fall short and seems to lose the thread on what made Holland's iteration of this character charming. Does it matter? In the grand scheme of things, probably not. Spider-Man: No Way Home is a goliath that feels destined to eat the world, a potent combination of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe and nostalgia for what came before.

No Way Home, directed once again by Jon Watts, picks up exactly where the post-credits scene for Holland's previous outing, Far From Home, left off. Jake Gyllenhaal's villain Mysterio has leaked Peter's name to The Daily Bugle's J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), now an Alex Jones type. The ensuing controversy puts Peter and his pals—his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), girlfriend MJ (Zendaya), and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon)—at the center of a media frenzy, which is stressful but manageable until it gets in the way of being accepted to their dream college, MIT. After they all get rejection letters, Peter tries to help them by asking Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for a spell that will make the world forget Peter Parker is Spider-Man. But that scheme goes awry when Peter realizes he doesn't want everyone to forget he's Spider-Man, especially not the girl he's kissing. The botched magic then opens up a portal to the multiverse, allowing everyone who has ever known that any Peter Parker is Spider-Man to enter the one occupied by Holland's Peter.