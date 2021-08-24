The First 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Brought on Spidey Memes Galore
Doc Ock says "Hello, Peter" and the crowd goes wild.
After copious speculation and an unfortunate leak, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped last night and with it came memes galore. To the sounds of a dramatic rendition of Spidey's classic theme song, we learn that Tom Holland's Peter Parker splits open the multiverse with the help from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Stephen Strange in an effort to restore his anonymity after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Their plan goes awry when Peter apparently has some doubts.
Much has been made of just who will be in this latest Spidey romp. Alfred Molina himself confirmed he was returning as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, a confirmation which itself is confirmed by this trailer as a de-aged Molina gets the big moment. The first look at the movie directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed the other two MCU Spider-Man movies, also winks at the appearance of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, while Jamie Foxx's Electro has yet to be seen but is also supposed to be back. Meanwhile, there has been speculation that previous Spidey's Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are potentially showing up, rumors that have only been fueled by this new footage. (Who is Doc Ock talking to???????)
The No Way Home trailer inspired a mini explosion on Twitter with Spidey devotees pulling out deep cuts from past movies and guessing what's to come. Let's unpack what creativity arose from it.
"Hello, Peter"
More than anything, it was Molina's opening line, "Hello, Peter," which got the meme-makers working, excavating references from previous Spider-Man movies and Alfred Molina's earlier roles. For instance, here's Molina as his coke fiend in Boogie Nights saying "Hello, Peter."
Now, what if the reveal was not Doc Ock but instead Mr. Ditkovich, aka Peter Parker's landlord from Spider-Man 2, who just really wants his rent money?
Mr. Ditkovich's daughter Urusula also got a shout out...
...as did that one receptionist Emily Deschanel played in Spider-Man 2 before she was best known for Bones.
And Bruce Campbell's strict usher at Mary Jane's play. (Except he would be saying "Goodbye, Peter.") Truly, to get most of these jokes, you have to have memorized "Vindicated" by Dashboard Confessional by heart and know every line of dialogue in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2.
Doctor Strange's Winter Fit
Is Doctor Strange a new style icon? He shows up in the trailer wearing a Columbia University sweatshirt under a winter coat with his famous cape affixed to the back. It's sloppy-preppy chic and Twitter loved it.
But, like, why was the usually brilliant Doctor Strange stupid enough to try casting that spell that creates all this chaos? Well, you are going to have to wait until December 17 to get a good explanation, and see if any other familiar Spidey faces show up. Until then, enjoy the memes.