The First 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer Brought on Spidey Memes Galore

After copious speculation and an unfortunate leak, the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home dropped last night and with it came memes galore. To the sounds of a dramatic rendition of Spidey's classic theme song, we learn that Tom Holland's Peter Parker splits open the multiverse with the help from Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Stephen Strange in an effort to restore his anonymity after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Their plan goes awry when Peter apparently has some doubts.

Much has been made of just who will be in this latest Spidey romp. Alfred Molina himself confirmed he was returning as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, a confirmation which itself is confirmed by this trailer as a de-aged Molina gets the big moment. The first look at the movie directed by Jon Watts, who also helmed the other two MCU Spider-Man movies, also winks at the appearance of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, while Jamie Foxx's Electro has yet to be seen but is also supposed to be back. Meanwhile, there has been speculation that previous Spidey's Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are potentially showing up, rumors that have only been fueled by this new footage. (Who is Doc Ock talking to???????)

The No Way Home trailer inspired a mini explosion on Twitter with Spidey devotees pulling out deep cuts from past movies and guessing what's to come. Let's unpack what creativity arose from it.