'Spiderhead' Is a Satisfyingly Nasty Sci-Fi Morality Play

Whether they're set in the far future, a few weeks from now, or an alternate version of the past, even the weirdest and darkest science fiction stories are mirrors to our own present. Blade Runner imagined a future in which the boundary between man and machine was nearly nonexistent. RoboCop tore into the militarization and privatization of the urban police force. Star Wars was about what if a guy with a sword and a scary helmet kept chasing you. Relatable stuff like that. Joseph Kosinski's Netflix drama Spiderhead uses the bones of one of George Saunders' nastier short stories to craft a morality parable that is as timely as it is fun.

Jeff (Miles Teller) lives in the Spiderhead, a high-tech private prison facility housing a group of convicts who have volunteered to participate in an experimental program rather than wait out their sentences in a state-run prison. Jeff and his fellow inmates have been fitted with "MobiPaks," mechanical cartridges attached at the base of their spines that hold vials of different types of liquid, within which are prototypes of mind-control drugs with marketable nicknames like "Verbaluce" and "Laffodil." Daily, Jeff visits an observation room run by Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), the guy in charge of the facility who carries out various experiments on the somewhat willing participants, testing the efficacy of the company's new drugs. An inmate injected with the laughing serum will crack up even at the most tragic of statements, while another under the influence of the lip-loosening serum will describe in verbose detail whatever is put in front of him.

Jeff has struck up a close friendship with another inmate Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), but the ongoing experiments and his residual guilt from the crime that got him put in prison in the first place take a toll on his mind, making him feel distracted and weird. The experiments get more and more personal, and more dangerous. The facility is built on a remote tropical island apart from civilization, but things seem to be happening in the world outside that are connected to the drugs. Something is up in the Spiderhead, and the suspiciously cheery Abnesti seems to be hiding the project's true nature.