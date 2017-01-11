First 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer Teases a Classic Team-Up

We've been hype for Spider-Man: Homecoming since Captain America: Civil War promised us that Tom Holland's take would be a return to form for everyone's favorite web-slinger. Despite worries that friction between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures might muck it up (they share film rights to the characters), his brief but notable role in Captain America blew us away with his humor and humanity.
Now, at long last, Marvel's offered up a hint of what Spider-Man: Homecoming will look like. Earlier this week, they released the teaser clip below. Less than 20 seconds long, it features a POV shot from Spidey's perspective as Jon Favreau talks smack about his costume, and a brief, glorious glimpse of the new one. He has his classic web wings!
Here's the snippet:
And the full trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight. Here's the full clip, featuring Spider-Man busting up a robbery, MGMT's "Time to Pretend," Robert Downey Jr. as a mentoring Tony Stark, and a few winged glimpses of Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Liz Allen, and a disaster scene on the Staten Island ferry. Keaton channels his Birdman intensity with a threat to murder Peter Parker's family, meaning we're dealing with classic Spider-Man pathos here. The rest of it looks like everything a Spidey film should be, even -- buoyant, quippy, and action-packed, served with a side of teen angst.
Here's the whole clip.
Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters July 7, 2017. Tide yourself over with all the comic book movies currently available to stream. It's going to be a long eight months.
