First 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer Teases a Classic Team-Up

We've been hype for Spider-Man: Homecoming since Captain America: Civil War promised us that Tom Holland's take would be a return to form for everyone's favorite web-slinger. Despite worries that friction between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures might muck it up (they share film rights to the characters), his brief but notable role in Captain America blew us away with his humor and humanity.

Now, at long last, Marvel's offered up a hint of what Spider-Man: Homecoming will look like. Earlier this week, they released the teaser clip below. Less than 20 seconds long, it features a POV shot from Spidey's perspective as Jon Favreau talks smack about his costume, and a brief, glorious glimpse of the new one. He has his classic web wings!