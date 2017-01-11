Entertainment

First 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Trailer Teases a Classic Team-Up

By Updated On 12/09/2016 at 10:07AM EST By Updated On 12/09/2016 at 10:07AM EST
spider man in spider man homecoming
Marvel Studios

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

We've been hype for Spider-Man: Homecoming since Captain America: Civil War promised us that Tom Holland's take would be a return to form for everyone's favorite web-slinger. Despite worries that friction between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures might muck it up (they share film rights to the characters), his brief but notable role in Captain America blew us away with his humor and humanity.

Now, at long last, Marvel's offered up a hint of what Spider-Man: Homecoming will look like. Earlier this week, they released the teaser clip below. Less than 20 seconds long, it features a POV shot from Spidey's perspective as Jon Favreau talks smack about his costume, and a brief, glorious glimpse of the new one. He has his classic web wings!

Here's the snippet:

And the full trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming premiered on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight. Here's the full clip, featuring Spider-Man busting up a robbery, MGMT's "Time to Pretend," Robert Downey Jr. as a mentoring Tony Stark, and a few winged glimpses of Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Liz Allen, and a disaster scene on the Staten Island ferry. Keaton channels his Birdman intensity with a threat to murder Peter Parker's family, meaning we're dealing with classic Spider-Man pathos here. The rest of it looks like everything a Spidey film should be, even -- buoyant, quippy, and action-packed, served with a side of teen angst.

Here's the whole clip.

Spider-Man: Homecoming swings into theaters July 7, 2017. Tide yourself over with all the comic book movies currently available to stream. It's going to be a long eight months.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Eric Vilas-Boas is a writer and editor at Thrillist.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The 10 Sexiest Movies of 2016
Stream On

related

READ MORE
30 Easy Gift Ideas for Your Favorite Pop-Culture Fanatic
Holiday Gift Guide 2016

related

READ MORE
How the Hell Do Guns Work on 'Westworld'?
Westworld World

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like