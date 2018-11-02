The Twist in the 'Spies in Disguise' Trailer Makes Absolutely No Goddamn Sense

One thing about most movies and TV these days is they all feel like they have to have a shocking twist in order to keep their audience engaged. We see it everywhere, from American Horror Story to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them -- we're so saturated with them that the art of spotting the twist has practically become a business all its own. Which is why it's so nice when a trailer like Spies in Disguise comes around to utterly boggle the minds of those who watch it.
Please, I beg you, if you haven't watched the trailer yet, scroll back up and do so now before I spoil what happens. It's best to experience what happens for yourself, fresh, with absolutely no warning.
Spies in Disguise stars Will Smith as an animated super spy in the style of classic James Bond, who handles every obstacle lobbed at him with flair and panache. He also gets into his car backwards, somehow. But sometimes the toughest jobs require a disguise that's a little more convincing than a cool tuxedo and immaculately kept hair, which is why our hero keeps his technology-obsessed sidekick around (voiced by Tom Holland). Everything seems to be going just fine until, in order to provide our spy with the perfect disguise, his young assistant transforms him into a pigeon.
That's it. That's where the trailer ends. Will Smith is a pigeon now. He's even got a little bowtie pattern on his feathers so we can distinguish him from all the other normie pigeons. Will he have to stay a pigeon forever? How did this kid transform a human being into a pigeon anyway? What kind of job would someone ever have to turn themselves into a pigeon in order to accomplish? Will I have to watch this movie to answer all of my questions about it? A twist this good and inexplicable only comes along once every few years. I'm not sure my mind will ever recover from the strain.
The Post-Credit of 'Thor:Ragnarok' May Confirm the Sad Fate for This Character
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.