20 Years Later, 'Spirited Away' Is Still a Perfect Film

It’s been 20 years this week since Hayao Miyazaki’s wondrous rite-of-passage saga Spirited Away was first released in theaters in Japan. The winner of the 2003 Academy Award for animated feature and, up until just recently, the highest grossing film in Japanese history, it’s the story of Chihiro, a young girl who becomes stranded in the world of spirits, forced to work in an otherworldly bathhouse to free her gluttonous parents from a bizarre and ghastly punishment. With detailed, breathtaking animation and a rousing, all-time great score from Studio Ghibli mainstay Joe Hisaishi, it remains a genuinely striking and complex children’s film, not only because of its visual splendor, but because of its commitment to serenity, a conscious counterpoint to the overstimulation of the present.

In an interview published in the January 2002 issue of Voice, Miyazaki commented “young people today get jobs without being at all ready… when they’re employed, they suddenly have to confront society,” which directly speaks to Chihiro's journey via the bathhouse, facing the greed and complacency encouraged by a capitalist lifestyle from the eyes of a child. Perhaps more than his other films, Spirited Away removes its protagonist from the business of modern life so as to teach Chihiro how to cope with reality as an anxious child, unlike many of the precocious kids of Miyazaki's other films. In response to the fantasy world she’s drawn into, she cries and trembles with fear, and the bathhouse's manager witch Yubaba speaks with ruthless frankness, calling her a crybaby, maybe sharing in Miyazaki’s frequent musings on whether the younger generation is in need of being taught social responsibility. But despite that, the film itself still shows a deep empathy for Chihiro, never truly chastising her for being overwhelmed, viewing it as natural.

Though this world is beyond our own, so much of it is designed to hold a sense of normalcy, to reflect Japan as Miyazaki sees or remembers it; it takes place almost entirely within a commercial bathhouse, after all. Masashi Ando’s character designs—with some notable exceptions, of course, in the bathhouse's delightfully strange guests (my favorites are the giant ducks)—feel down-to-earth even when the characters are sporting eight limbs, Chihiro herself being the very image of a regular, gangly little girl. This world of spirits deals in the same kind of mundanities and petty grievances of the human world. It reflects how Chihiro yearns for the familiar, already uprooted from her life before being… spirited away.