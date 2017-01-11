Entertainment

'Split' Trailer: Is M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie One Giant Twist?

By Published On 07/27/2016 By Published On 07/27/2016
Universal Pictures

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

With The Visit, M. Night Shyamalan, purveyor of movie twists, reminded audiences he still had exceedingly creepy ideas. Especially for gerontophobics. Riding the found-footage film's critical praise, the writer-director returns with another original, low-budget thriller that might be peak Shyamalan.

Split stars James McAvoy as Kevin, a young man with at least 23 different personalities and identities. As the trailer above hints, he also might have the ability to alter his body chemistry with his thoughts. (That might not really make sense, but Kevin supposedly has a 24th personality called "The Beast," so roll with it!)

Also featuring Witch actress Anya Taylor-Joy, Betty Buckley, Brad William Henke, and some cool flowers, Split hits theaters on January 20.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Sean Fitz-Gerald is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. Find him on Twitter: @srkfitzgerald.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Last Days of Shock Jocks: How a Mad World Drowned Out Radio Loudmouths

related

READ MORE
10 Questions You're Probably Asking About 'Emerald City'

related

READ MORE
'The Walking Dead' Mid-Season Finale Killed Two More Favorites

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like