'Split' Trailer: Is M. Night Shyamalan's New Movie One Giant Twist?

With The Visit, M. Night Shyamalan, purveyor of movie twists, reminded audiences he still had exceedingly creepy ideas. Especially for gerontophobics. Riding the found-footage film's critical praise, the writer-director returns with another original, low-budget thriller that might be peak Shyamalan.

Split stars James McAvoy as Kevin, a young man with at least 23 different personalities and identities. As the trailer above hints, he also might have the ability to alter his body chemistry with his thoughts. (That might not really make sense, but Kevin supposedly has a 24th personality called "The Beast," so roll with it!)