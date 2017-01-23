M. Night Shyamalan's 'Split' Actually Has *Two* Insane Twists

We then see Casey waiting in a cop car as a calming voice says her uncle, who is revealed as an abusive creep in flashbacks throughout the film, is on his way to pick her up. If the movie ended there, this would've been a dark, disturbing final image to a story that mixes real life trauma -- sexual abuse, abandonment, and self-harm -- with familiar horror tropes in an often queasy (and effective) way. That's how the "normal" version of this movie would end. But Shyamalan is up to something far weirder.

After a quick scene where we see McAvoy's villain Kevin talking to himself in a mirror, bragging about his supernatural gifts, we cut to a small diner. As a TV newscaster describes Kevin's crimes, referring to him by a new nickname "The Horde," we overhear whispers about another bizarre bad guy who terrorized Philadelphia 15 years prior. He was a serial killer. He was in a wheelchair. He had a funny name. Suddenly, a man sitting at the diner in a shirt with the name Dunn on it -- and played by a Bruce Willis -- turns to them and says the name of the other villain: they called him Mr. Glass.