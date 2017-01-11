Entertainment

New 'Game of Thrones' Trailer Hints at a Season of Surprises (and Death)

Published On 03/28/2016
HBO/YouTube

As you know from the last 5 seasons of decapitations, poisonings, burnings and flayings, Game of Thrones is preoccupied with death. And in a trailer for the upcoming season 6, released this weekend in the height of March Madness, the specter of mortality lies heavy over our Westerosi pals. 

The spot is only 30 seconds, but it features a number of new scenes and characters giving ominous warnings about the state of things to come. "One way or another, a gift will be given. One way or another, a face will be added to the hall," intones faceless assassin Jaqen H'ghar, while the High Sparrow declares: "We are sinful creatures, we deserve death. We all do." 

Even good old Tyrion can’t lighten the mood. "Are you afraid?" he asks ominously. "You should be. You’re in the great game now, and the great game is terrifying." 

Our favorite feel-good show returns April 24th on HBO. You have a month to master calming breathing exercises.

Anna Silman is a staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment and a Stannis Baratheon supporter til the end. Find her on Twitter: @annaesilman.

