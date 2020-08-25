Spotify's 'Songs of the Summer' Playlist Invites You On a Streaming Vacation
Featuring hits from DaBaby, Dua Lipa, the Weeknd, and Harry Styles.
While this obviously hasn't been a "normal" season for music fans -- massive outdoor festivals were out, awkward Zoom performances were in -- that doesn't mean the music has stopped playing. With a couple weeks left to go, Spotify has released its Songs of the Summer and Podcasts of the Summer lists, compiling streaming data from June 1 to August 15 to crown a winner of its annual popularity contests. If that's not enticing enough, the company has also included a “Wish You Were Here” digital experience that lets you share a "digital postcard" with your followers to let them know about your good taste.
So, who had the biggest hit? According to Spotify, the most streamed song of the summer was "Rockstar" by North Carolina rapper DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) with more than 380 million streams. "I knew ROCKSTAR was going to be a HIT while I was creating the record,” the rapper told Spotify in the announcement. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling. GOD IS GREAT."
On the full list, which you can find below, DaBaby's hit is followed by a selection of tracks by artists including The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Arianna Grande, Dua Lipa, Drake, and more. On the podcast side of things, the newly unveiled The Michelle Obama Podcast was listed as the biggest podcast of the summer, with the announcement noting that it had "millions of listeners" since its premiere three weeks ago. You can check out the playlist of the Songs of the Summer, below.
If you've paid attention to the Billboard Top 100, checked out popular playlists, or listened to the radio at all this summer, the top spots on the playlist shouldn't be too surprising. Certain "song of the summer" candidates, like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," are notably absent, but in that case it's probably because the song premiered late-ish in the season.
For listeners looking to go the extra mile, Spotify is encouraging users to visit the "Wish You Were Here" site, which lets you pair a song with "an idyllic summer location," and create a little snapshot of a digital vacation that didn't quite happen this year. So, instead of blasting Justin Bieber in your room, it's like you were chilling out on a beach listening to Justin Bieber, having the time of your life with a bunch of friends. A little dystopian? Maybe, but we won't judge.
Need help finding something to watch? Sign up here for our weekly Streamail newsletter to get streaming recommendations delivered straight to your inbox.