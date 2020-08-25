Spotify's 'Songs of the Summer' Playlist Invites You On a Streaming Vacation

While this obviously hasn't been a "normal" season for music fans -- massive outdoor festivals were out, awkward Zoom performances were in -- that doesn't mean the music has stopped playing. With a couple weeks left to go, Spotify has released its Songs of the Summer and Podcasts of the Summer lists, compiling streaming data from June 1 to August 15 to crown a winner of its annual popularity contests. If that's not enticing enough, the company has also included a “Wish You Were Here” digital experience that lets you share a "digital postcard" with your followers to let them know about your good taste.

So, who had the biggest hit? According to Spotify, the most streamed song of the summer was "Rockstar" by North Carolina rapper DaBaby (featuring Roddy Ricch) with more than 380 million streams. "I knew ROCKSTAR was going to be a HIT while I was creating the record,” the rapper told Spotify in the announcement. “But to watch the world make it into a GLOBAL HIT is an Amazing Feeling. GOD IS GREAT."

On the full list, which you can find below, DaBaby's hit is followed by a selection of tracks by artists including The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Arianna Grande, Dua Lipa, Drake, and more. On the podcast side of things, the newly unveiled The Michelle Obama Podcast was listed as the biggest podcast of the summer, with the announcement noting that it had "millions of listeners" since its premiere three weeks ago. You can check out the playlist of the Songs of the Summer, below.