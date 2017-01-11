Someone in LA Listened to Panda 4,454 Times on Spotify, Should We Send Help?

Besides telling us that apparently everyone on the planet listened to Drake this year, Spotify also just released some of its quirkiest streaming data yet. Like, that there is a person in Los Angeles who listened to “Panda” for almost two full weeks in 2016. Users also created playlists about Bernie Sanders and burritos, and at least one person listened to “Sorry” on repeat last Valentine’s Day. Basically, the data suggests that our streaming habits are as weird as 2016 was, but here’s the nitty-gritty:

There were some really dedicated fans

We get that when you really like a song, sometimes it’s all you can listen to. But there was one person in LA who took that to entirely new levels when he listened to Designer's “Panda” 4,454 times this year. That’s the equivalent of listening to the song for 12 straight days. 12 STRAIGHT DAYS. I can’t even go 12 straight days without losing a contact lens. There was also someone in Tribeca who listened to Sia’s “Cheap Thrills” 955 times, and in comparison to the Panda-obsessed listener, this seems reasonable.