The 18 TV Shows We're Watching This Spring

Congratulations. You've made it through the first two months of the year, which means there are only several hundred more new TV shows to watch before the end of December. Below, the ones we can't wait to watch in the next couple months. Deep breath -- we only picked 18 -- and enjoy. Expect a few of these to make our best tv of 2018 list.
Champions
Premiere date: March 8
Network: NBC
Reason to be excited: This is Mindy Kaling and longtime collaborator Charlie Grandy's next big project, about a gay, half-Indian 15-year-old (J.J. Totah) who moves from the Midwest to New York to chase his musical theater dreams. That, and his mom (Kaling) wants him to meet his dad (Workaholics' Anders Holm), a washed-up high school baseball star turned horny Brooklyn gym owner. (Oof.) Sondheim jokes ensue.
Rise
Premiere date: March 13
Network: NBC
Reason to be excited: From the guy behind Friday Night Lights and one of the producers of Hamilton comes a show that's essentially Friday Night Lights with musical theater instead of football. Josh Radnor stars as this world's Coach, aka Lou Mazzuchelli, a teacher whose "I believe in you" mentality will inspire the kids in his high school's crumby theater department and, by extension, his town. Clear eyes, full hearts, SING BABY!
On My Block
Premiere date: March 16
Network: Netflix
Reason to be excited: Hey, a teen show that actually looks good! On My Block follows four friends as they come of age and grapple with their identities in their new inner city high school. Coming from Awkward creator Lauren Iungerich and All Eyez On Me writers Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, it'll serve a good mix of heart and humor. (Warning: It might also give you very real flashbacks.)
Krypton
Premiere date: March 21
Network: Syfy
Reason to be excited: "Someone from the future is coming to destroy Krypton, because where I'm from, your grandson becomes the greatest hero of the universe." That's the premise for this Superman prequel-prequel series, developed by sci-fi heavyweight David S. Goyer and set about 200 years BS. (Before Superman). Cameron Cuffe stars as the Man of Steel's grandfather, Seg-El, who fights to protect the distant planet, while Blake Ritson plays Brainiac, the hostile baddie in question, who looks like he may or may not moonlight as a spokesperson for a new brand of rotten Swiss cheese. (Look!) The show won't be part of DC's cinematic universe, but maybe that's a good thing.
Station 19
Premiere date: March 22
Network: ABC
Reason to be excited: It's a Grey’s Anatomy spin-off that's helmed, in part, by Stacy McKee and the legend herself, Shonda Rhimes. The show takes the action three blocks down from Meredith Grey's stomping grounds and follows the firefighters of Seattle's -- drumroll, please -- Station 19, where we see Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) come into her own as a leader of the firehouse. There will be fun crossovers and then at least one moment in every episode where you go, That was hot! and it will have a double meaning. Station 19 has already been renewed for 20 seasons, probably.
Requiem
Premiere date: March 23
Network: Netflix
Meet Requiem, another exciting title to add to Netflix's increasing stable of creepy acquisitions. The series centers around a brilliant young cellist named Matilda Gray (Lydia Wilson), who's forced to follow a tantalizing mystery to its end after her mother unexpectedly commits suicide. The visually striking BBC collab has already drawn comparisons to such classics as Don't Look Now and Rosemary's Baby. Uh, that's a "yes please."
Barry
Premiere date: March 25
Network: HBO
Reason to be excited: Some have said this is going to be like Kiss Kiss Bang Bang meets Don’t Think Twice, which sounds fun. We're just excited to see Saturday Night Live MVP Bill Hader back in a weird anti-hero role, that of a depressed hitman from the Midwest who tries to quit his job after moving to LA and falling in love with acting. Tough, since acting is in direct conflict with anonymously killing people, but he'll try!
Trust
Premiere date: March 25
Network: FX
Reason to be excited: Did you see last year's All the Money in the World? No? Good, then Trust, a thriller about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, might be full of surprises. In this version, Donald Sutherland plays the billionaire, Getty patriarch, and most importantly, Brendan Fraser co-starring as a private investigator. Cue the Brendanaissance.
The Terror
Premiere date: March 26
Network: AMC
Reason to be excited: If Wormwood and Taboo had a kid and it grew up to be a somewhat well-adjusted adult, it would look like this. Based on Dan Simmons' novel of the same name, The Terror will take viewers to the 19th century and give a fictionalized account of the British Royal Navy’s perilous Arctic expedition to force the Northwest Passage. Stick with me here. I know that sounds potentially stuffy, but I should also note that Ridley Scott is executive producing (nice!) and a questionably real ice monster with big feet (???) snatches people out of the air as if they're mere pillows (nice!!). Meaning: You're guaranteed to say "wow" and have strange nightmares at least once.
Roseanne
Premiere date: March 27
Network: ABC
Reason to be excited: You can pretend John Goodman is back as a ghost? Really, we're just excited to see how Roseanne Barr's sitcom revival attempts to address the rug pull of its last season finale.
ReBoot: The Guardian Code
Premiere date: March 30
Network: Netflix
Reason to be excited: Thankfully, you won't have to fly Air Canada just to watch this ReBoot reboot. Combining CG animation with live action, this iteration follows four teens as they assume the mantle to defend cyberspace. Though early footage hasn't been promising -- very Jumanji 2.0! -- we're holding out hope that the creative team remains true to their word by bringing back old characters and resolving the original series' cliffhanger.
The Last O.G.
Premiere date: April 3
Network: TBS
Reason to be excited: If you're hungry for more of Jordan Peele's genius, you'll want to see The Last O.G. He co-created and executive produced the project, which stars Tracy Morgan as Tray, an ex-felon adjusting to life outside prison, and Tiffany Haddish as the mother of Tray's children. "What the hell happened to Brooklyn?" Tray will wonder, as he works toward redemption.
Killing Eve
Premiere date: April 8
Network: BBC America
Reason to be excited: The latest project from Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a spy thriller based on Luke Jennings' Villanelle books, starring Sandra Oh as "a bored MI5 security officer whose desk job does not fulfill her fantasies of being a spy." That all changes when Oh is thrown into a deadly cat-and-mouse game with Jodie Comer's psychopathic assassin. Though it doesn't sound like Killing Eve has much in common with Waller-Bridge's breakout hit, those who have gotten sneak-peeks say it's similarly unique, "both laugh-out-loud funny and edge-of-your-seat gripping," and, of course, "filthy."
Rellik
Premiere date: April 13
Network: Cinemax
Reason to be excited: It's a trippy Brit thriller with a solid cast. Game of Thrones' Richard Dormer and The Crown's Jodi Balfour topline as investigators hunting down a serial killer. The catch? Their story is essentially told in reverse -- hence the title -- which proved to be a divisive conceit overseas. ("The premise, of finding out what happened, rather than what's going to, is intriguing, and eventually more than rewarding," wrote The Guardian. "I like that it's such a challenge," said The Times. "I threw a shoe," said Event.) Equip yourself accordingly.
Lost in Space
Premiere date: April 13
Network: Netflix
Reason to be excited: It'll be darker and more ambitious than its campy '60s predecessor. The reboot again revolves around the Robinson family -- led by Toby Stephens and Molly Parker -- as they fight to survive on a foreign planet and tolerate their kid, Will, who points out really obvious things. ("We're lost!") The main goal, the showrunner has said, is to craft something with the family-adventure element that made the original series tick and the same spirit of dangerous adventure that made the first Jurassic Park so thrilling. Best of all: Parker Posey plays the sketchy Dr. Smith.
Westworld
Premiere date: April 22
Network: HBO
Reason to be excited: FINALLY. The uprising returns, after a nearly two-year wait, with your favorite sad automata purging the shit out of the Delos parks. "This beautiful world -- we built this world together, a world where dreams come true, a world where you can be free," Dolores teases. "But this world is a lie. This world deserves to die." Bummer! Consult our Season 2 dossier for more bad news.
The Handmaid's Tale
Premiere date: April 25
Network: Hulu
Reason to be excited: First of all, Season 2 exists. Second, it won't be entirely fanfic, according to showrunner Bruce Miller. "The book starts, then jumps 200 years with an academic discussion at the end of it, about what's happened in those intervening 200 years," he's said, referring to Margaret Atwood's standalone novel, the inspiration for Season 1. "We're not going beyond the novel; we're just covering territory she covered quickly, a bit more slowly." In other words, an approach that's more Call Me by Your Name 2 than 13 Reasons Why 2.
Colony
Premiere date: TBA (Spring 2018)
Network: USA
Reason to be excited: With any luck, Season 3 will answer some important questions: What happened to Broussard? Where will the Bowmans go next? Are the aliens just hiding because they look like this? Hurry up, Colony.
