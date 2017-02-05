The Return of Spuds MacKenzie, The Bud Light Dog, Is a Big Deal

Does the dog have a catchphrase? No. Does he talk? No. Do bikini-clad women in the commercials imply they want to have sex with him? Yes. If you compare the "classic" spuds ads to the new one, that creepy, leering quality has been replaced with a more modern message about Spuds wanting you to spend time with your male and female friends. Apparently in his ghostly form, Spuds is less of a lothario.

But the women shown in the commercials had a surprising cultural impact: they inadvertently inspired Sir Mix-A-Lot's classic hip-hop song "Baby Got Back," which came out in 1992. "You had these Spuds MacKenzie girls, little skinny chicks looking like stop signs, with big hair and skinny bodies," the rapper later said in an interview with the AV Club. "I did it as a knee-jerk response to that kind of stuff. I didn't think it would ever be popular, but there were a lot of chicks out there with the J. Lo body, and they wore sweaters around their waists because they were told that they had fat asses–in a negative way, not in a good way."