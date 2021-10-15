Everything We Know About 'Squid Game' Season 2

Lee Jung-jae | Youngkyu Park/Netflix Lee Jung-jae | Youngkyu Park/Netflix

In fall 2021, the South Korean thriller Squid Game leapt ahead of mega-hits like Bridgerton, The Witcher, and Stranger Things to become Netflix's biggest series to date across the world in any language. As of mid-October, it's been binged by nearly 111 million households since its September 17 debut, and that number only continues to climb as more and more people get around to watching the show that got their pals to make dalgona or become obsessed with a large, robotic death machine of a girl. With its sharp critique of capitalism and well-paced plot about financially desperate people lured into a chain of deadly children's games to win ₩465 billion (just under $358 million), Squid Game has resonated as a perfect show for this moment. Though it might seem like a self-contained story, the first season of the series, which took filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk (Silenced) more than 10 years to get made, ends on somewhat of a cliffhanger. It would seem like a no-brainer for such a popular series to get a second season, but is that the case for Squid Game? Read on for what we know so far.

Will there be a Season 2 of Squid Game? It's currently unclear; as of right now, the show has yet to be picked up for another installment, and reator-director-writer Hwang Dong-hyuk didn't necessarily develop the show with the intention of it being a multi-season project. In the final scene of Squid Game, the last man standing, Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jae-jung), with his freshly dyed cherry red hair, is about to board a plane to the United States to be near his daughter, but turns around on the deck determined to figure out just who's running the sinister games with regularity. According to Hwang, he actually felt as though the first season's ending with Gi-hun not going to the US was "good closure for the whole show," and not necessarily an opening for Gi-hun to start a vigilante investigation to take down the mysterious mask-wearing organizers. That being said, there could still be more on the way—and it certainly seems likely. For one, Hwang told The Hollywood Reporter that, although he's unsure about continuing the series, "I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for Season 2 storylines." Having him on board is definitely important, but that's not to mention how incredibly successful the show has been—becoming Netflix's most popular series across the globe ever—and the streaming service definitely looks at those metrics when it comes to renewing shows. Vulture spoke with Netflix's Global TV chief Bela Bajaria about the prospect of another season, who was said to sound "upbeat" about it, and explained that the streamer is currently in conversation with Hwang about fitting it into his busy schedule.

When will Squid Game Season 2 be released? Without Season 2 officially greenlit, it's hard to say if or when fans will get more Squid Game. Right now, Hwang Dong-hyuk is said to be in the midst of working on another movie, so it might be awhile.

Who in the cast will be back? Pretty much everyone you loved and loathed died by the end of Squid Game, so should Season 2 happen, expect to see a crop of mostly new faces. (That said, you can never rule out the power of flashbacks.) Lee Jung-jae, of course, should be back as Gi-hun, the game's winner with a new lease on life after, one, learning his precious gganbu Il-nam (Oh Yeong-Su) was actually a horrible, evil man, and two, seeing with his own eyeballs that the games are far from over and actively recruiting new people to participate. With the shady group behind the games as his target, Lee Byung-hun could return as the Front Man, having issued the warning to Gi-hun that it was his best interest to get on the plane and leave Korea, and Gong Yoo as the Salesman, recruiting new participants. We'd probably also see more of Park Si-wan as Kang Cheol, Sae-byeok's younger brother, now that Gi-hun took him out of the shelter and left him with Park Hye-jin as the dreaded Sang-woo's very kind mother.

What about the showrunners? Squid Game was entirely Hwang Dong-hyuk's vision, so if the show came back, he would definitely be involved. Things might evolve a little bit, though, as he told Variety that he would be interested in bringing more names on board. He said, "If I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I'd consider using a writers' room and would want multiple experienced directors." It sounds like that's likely the case (and Netflix may be working it all out right now), as Netflix's Global TV chief Bela Bajaria mentioned that to Vulture as well, and said, "We’re trying to figure out the right structure for [Hwang Dong-hyuk]."

What will Season 2 of Squid Gamebe about? Because Squid Game ended with Gi-hun surprisingly turning back on the jetway and the group organizing the games left a mystery, there's a lot of ways the series could go. Showrunner Hwang told THR that he's interested in particular in further exploring what happened with the police officer Hwang Jun-ho (Lee Byung-hun) and his missing brother, eventually revealed as the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) who killed Jun-ho before he could make it back to a place with cell service to send off the evidence he collected about the nature of the games and the pawns within them. Hwang said he would "like to explore that storyline," and then "also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit [Gong Yoo] who plays the game of ddakji with Gi-hun and gives him the card in the first episode." More Lee Byung-hun and Gang Yoo: Yes, please. Although Hwang hopes to expound upon those lingering questions, it certainly wouldn't mean we won't seeing more of Gi-hun. He would still likely be at the forefront of the show, as the series creator clarified that he would want to "explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games" after having faced a rollercoaster of traumatic events. We'd also hope to see what happens with Sae-byeok's little brother, Cheol, now that he's under the care of Sang-woo's mother, and if he's able to find anything out about what happened to his sister. But regardless of where Season 2 potentially takes us, it's definitely for certain that Squid Game fans are hungry for more.