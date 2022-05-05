'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Is the Best 'Trek' in Years

Since Star Trek: Discovery premiered in the fall of 2017, Paramount has treated us to a veritable wealth of Star Trek stories on our small screens, from Disco's epic that took us through the Klingon war and beyond, to the hilarious animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, to catching up with a fan-favorite retired captain in Star Trek: Picard. There's something for everyone in all of these, but despite all the love the fans seem to agree that there's something missing from the format, particularly in the live-action shows. It's a fatigue we're all feeling now that so much streaming television plays as if a season is more like an 8- or 10- or 13-hour movie meant to be binged over a weekend: What happened to episodes? Part of the joy of a Star Trek show, from the very beginning, was the anticipation of seeing something completely new every week as the USS Enterprise bounced around the universe meeting alien races and soaking up the rays from distant suns. We're aboard an exploration vessel, after all. As the title of Paramount+'s fantastic new Star Trek: Strange New Worlds suggests, we're finally going back to basics.

First, a little bit of background. Strange New Worlds is set directly after the events of Discovery Season 2, which first introduced the new iterations of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Vulcan science officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn), and ended up being so popular that they were granted their own spinoff show. It also takes place a few years before Star Trek: The Original Series, and chronicles Pike's captainship of the Enterprise before the show that started it all turned the job over to one Captain James T. Kirk.

If you know who Captain Pike is, you already know why this is a particularly fun concept for a Star Trek show, but in case you don't, here's a fun fact: Pike is actually the first captain at the helm of Enterprise in the very first Star Trek episode ever, the pilot titled "The Cage" that NBC originally rejected, which wasn't broadcast on television until 1988 (though bits and pieces were used for the follow-up two-part episode "The Menagerie" later in the first season). Pike has shown up in various Star Trek properties since then, but has never gotten his own show until now. In a way, Strange New Worlds is Star Trek finally making the show they had planned from the beginning.