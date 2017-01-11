How the Making of 'Star Wars' Changed Hollywood Forever

When audiences see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story this month, they'll witness the culmination of more than 40 years of special-effects innovation from Industrial Light & Magic, the company founded by George Lucas just to fulfill the visual demands of his original 1977 blockbuster. Those X-Wing/TIE Fighter battles weren't shooting themselves, after all.

Star Wars was only the beginning. Over seven installments, ILM turned to old-school processes and digital techniques, evolving all sides of the VFX business to ensure the franchise pushed the envelope every time. Here are five ways Lucas' elite team of visual-effects artists made the impossible possible for our current generation of blockbusters.