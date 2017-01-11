I Talked to Boba Fett About the Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy

His very first scene...

That was with the bounty hunters. They're all standing around, waiting. and put Captain Solo in the cargo hold. That was quite exciting. You felt really good in the outfit. I've just realized, these guys wear the most ridiculous outfits, but they are space beings, I suppose. But they're different. Leave them alone! Off the top of my head, I can name one: 4-LOM.



On nailing the Boba Fett swagger

I didn't get too much [direction], just that he's a soldier or a bounty hunter. You know, you see the different costumes, they're all standing there. You've got Irvin Kershner who is a great director, just huge fun. He sort of made it bearable in the heat, and he said, "We're finished with you shortly, so we'll get you out of that costume. Don't worry." I said, "No, I'm fine," because I didn't want to be seen being a ninny going, "Oh, it's awfully hot, can we have a break?" You don't do that. You just carry on filming until you're released.