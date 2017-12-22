Everything We Know About 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Warning: The following post contains spoilers from The Last Jedi and all previous Star Wars films.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters this weekend, offering just as many mysteries as it did spectacles. Was that truly the end of Luke Skywalker? Do we really know who Rey's parents are? And will we see Benicio del Toro's creepy character again? Just as The Force Awakens left room for The Last Jedi to be a wide-open adventure, The Last Jedi did the same for its sequel. As we look toward Star Wars: Episode IX, the final chapter in the modern Skywalker trilogy, we're collecting everything we know and putting it in the below compendium.
When's Episode IX coming out?
You'll get the next entry on December 20, 2019. Before that you'll get the Han Solo standalone movie, Solo: A Star Wars Story, on May 25, 2018.
What's Episode IX's title?
"Black Diamond," according to Fantha Tracks, which means Rey will either find a black kyber crystal and make a cool new lightsaber, or go to Mammoth Mountain and learn to ski. OK maybe not, but "Black Diamond" is the production title, which will be used during the development process. (Episode VIII's, if you'll recall, was "Space Bear.") The official title is still forthcoming.
Who's directing Episode IX?
With Colin Trevorrow out, many fans thought that meant Episode VIII director Rian Johnson would return, but he's busy on an all-new trilogy. So...? Disney opted to bring back The Force Awakens' J.J. Abrams to save Episode IX; he's co-writing the sequel alongside Chris Terrio (Batman v Superman). "With The Force Awakens, J.J. delivered everything we could have possibly hoped for," said Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. "I am so excited that he is coming back to close out this trilogy."
"I had no intention to return," Abrams told Rolling Stone. "But when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters, to tell the last chapter of their story, it felt like there was a chance to do it in a way where we could go beyond, and do better than we did in VII. I learned so much in that movie and I saw that this was a chance to sort of realize something that we hadn't quite achieved -- and part of that was it was simply the beginning of these new characters and their story. The opportunity to sort of take what we had learned, to take the feeling of who these characters are and what they are and give them a final chapter that felt in the spirit of what we begun? It was too delicious of an opportunity to pass up." Production should start next summer.
What's actually going to happen in Episode IX [possible spoilers]?
Whatever ideas Trevorrow and his writers had seem to be off the table. The director was rumored to be "difficult" when it came to scripts, but his original plans were also likely impacted by Carrie Fisher's death. (Some have speculated that Episode IX was supposed to be a bit of a showcase for Fisher's character, Leia, as VIII was for Luke and VII for Han.) "Unfortunately, Fisher passed away, so by the time we were well under way with Episode IX, in our thoughts, we had not written a script yet," Kennedy's said. "We've regrouped, we started over again in January, so sadly, Carrie will not be in IX."
Abrams is obviously a big part of that regroup. As The Last Jedi was making its way into theaters, he was pitching his ideas to Disney CEO Bob Iger. Since The Last Jedi ends with the Resistance evading the First Order -- but not before sending out a distress call to their allies -- does that mean Abrams will keep the whole Tom and Jerry-esque chase going? Or will IX buy some time for the Resistance to plan a counter attack? Or! Will Force-sensitive Broom Kid come and save the day??? We don't know for sure, but we have some ideas. If Abrams' comments above, about telling the "last chapter" of this trilogy, are to be taken literally, a more conclusive showdown is imminent. We've moved to the Return of the Jedi phase.
Which characters are returning for Episode IX?
Lucasfilm says it won't use CG technology to revive the late Carrie Fisher's Leia, but expect your core group of heroes and villains to definitely return: Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver). Also possible: the other surviving members of the Resistance, including Chewie, C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8, that one Porg, and Rose (Kelly Mary Tran); lower-key baddies like General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) and mayyyyyyyybe Captain Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), aka the Star Wars Kenny; and some of those clutch allies, like everyone's favorite weirdo Maz Kanata (Lupita Nyong'o). Stay tuned for more casting news.
Will some fans be mad about it?
We haven't heard if there's going to be another weird milking scene, but yeah, people are already pissed.
