This 'Star Wars' Hologram Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Looking ahead, Magic Leap's chief business officer Rachna Bhasin told Wired that the company has hopes for more "evergreen experiences for iconic [Star Wars] characters," and "moments that can happen in a way that they couldn't on the screen." The goal will be to give users experiential narratives -- something à la walking on a movie set or down Disneyland's Main Street.

Specific details about the other types of experiences that will be available, or when the general public can expect them, were not released. Also, no word yet on whether Jar Jar Binks is invited to this party. But for more from Magic Leap, which has raised roughly $1.4 billion in funding, you can check out their website and their YouTube channel.