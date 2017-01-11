This 'Star Wars' Hologram Will Make Your Jaw Drop

C-3PO, R2-D2, and other Star Wars faves will soon jump into your living space, thanks to a new storytelling partnership between tight-lipped VR start-up Magic Leap and Lucasfilm's immersive entertainment arm ILMxLAB. Magic Leap founder Rony Abovitz announced the collaboration Thursday at a New York Wired conference with the jaw-dropping proof-of-concept vid above.
The visuals, as you'll see, tease how the two companies will work together to develop Star Wars-related content for Magic Leap's forthcoming mixed-reality platform. Shot "entirely in-camera, with no compositing or funny business," the clip has George Lucas' two iconic droids appearing in someone's house to warn of an impending Stormtrooper raid. (There's even a bit of Inception-esque fun, with holograms in the hologram.)
Looking ahead, Magic Leap's chief business officer Rachna Bhasin told Wired that the company has hopes for more "evergreen experiences for iconic [Star Wars] characters," and "moments that can happen in a way that they couldn't on the screen." The goal will be to give users experiential narratives -- something à la walking on a movie set or down Disneyland's Main Street.
Specific details about the other types of experiences that will be available, or when the general public can expect them, were not released. Also, no word yet on whether Jar Jar Binks is invited to this party. But for more from Magic Leap, which has raised roughly $1.4 billion in funding, you can check out their website and their YouTube channel.
"We want to be a medium how to tell stories," Abovitz told Wired. "Ultimately, maybe the medium."
