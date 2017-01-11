How a Blind Person Watches 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

"The father and son now stand face to face. Han stands firm. Kylo Ren gazes at him darkly ... Blinking back tears, the fallen Jedi sways uncertainly as he studies his father's face. His chin quivers as he struggles to remain in control of his emotions ... Han inches closer to him. Kylo Ren lowers his tearful gaze, letting his helmet drop to the catwalk. He looks his father in the eyes, then reaches to his hip and holds out his lightsaber hilt. Han looks him over with a furrowed brow. With a calm expression, Kylo Ren offers up the weapon in both his gloved hands. A smile flashes on Han's face ... as the catwalk dims to the red glow of machinery lights, Kylo Ren looks up at his father again, his gaze growing sinister. Han gives a concerned light as they both clutch the saber tightly. Kylo Ren ignites the blade, which stabs through his father's torso. Han gazes despairingly at his son as he thrusts it deeper. He wrenches the lightsaber free in a shower of sparks. Trembling weakly, Han lovingly strokes his son's emotionless face. The ravish smuggler and hero of the Rebellion reels backward and plummets off the catwalk into the cloudy abyss. Kylo Ren stands by in silhouette with his red glowing blade. Keeping his emotions in check, the fallen Jedi lifts his dewy eyes."