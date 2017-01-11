What I Found Going Frame by Frame Through 'The Force Awakens' Like a Lunatic

Seeing Star Wars: The Force Awakens in a movie theater was a cultural event. Purchasing a copy of the movie -- on Blu-ray, iTunes, or the like -- may turn Star Wars into a mainstream religion. (Apologies to actual practicing Jedis.)

With The Force Awakens, director J.J. Abrams paid respect to the legacy of George Lucas' franchise, rejuvenated the space opera for the 21st century, and dotted each frame with intrigue. If it's not a creature going to work in the background, it's a well-placed prop speaking volumes about the universe's history -- geekery as pointillism. The special features and "making of" documentaries accompanying The Force Awakens' home release are absorbing, but the delight of watching it at home is the ability to devour it at whatever pace one's heart desires.