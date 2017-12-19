The Connection Between 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' & 'Rogue One' You Definitely Missed

Warning: The following post contains major spoilers from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. If you've seen neither, please avert your eyes.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the latest blockbuster space opera in the 40-year-old series, picks up shortly after The Force Awakens, with the Resistance is on the run from an incoming First Order fleet. It's a chase that lasts more than two hours, and regardless of whether you like it or not, it's essentially the most expensive (and fun!) episode of Tom and Jerry you'll ever see.
For the chase to sustain its long run time, though, the First Order and the Resistance have to engage in a chess match of sorts. The Resistance pulls off a series of impressive escape gambits; the First Order surprises at almost every turn by being one step ahead. One of the most jaw-dropping instances occurs near the beginning, when it's revealed General Hux and his crew are able to track the Resistance through hyperspace jumps. If you said to yourself, Wow! That seems convenient, Bad Guys! Don't be such a dick. As one eagle-eyed fan pointed out over the weekend, the reveal of that fancy new tech was actually a pay-off planted a year ago, in the first Star Wars spinoff, Rogue One.
There's a moment in Rogue One, when Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) is snooping around the Citadel Tower base on Scarif to retrieve the Death Star plans. If you'll recall, while she's there, she comes across some other files, which include, yep, "hyperspace tracking."
Not convinced there's a connection? Pablo Hidalgo, one of Lucasfilm's creative execs, confirmed the find on Twitter and elaborated with a snippet from his book, The Last Jedi: The Visual Dictionary, out December 15. "The next technological terror in Hux's arsenal is ready to be deployed -- active hyperspace tracking," it read. "Originally explored in its infancy by the secret Imperial think tank known as the Tarkin Initiative, it has now evolved from theory into reality."
If you're thinking to yourself, Wait, I feel like I've seen hyperspace tracking before... like... in Rebels maybe? One sec:
Ugh. If only Jyn had had Twitter.
