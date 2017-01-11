Entertainment

Star Wars 'Bad Lip Reading' Reveals Yoda's True Enemy

Published On 11/28/2016

Sure, Empire Strikes Back was great and all, but we can all agree that it needed an extended musical number in which Master Yoda sings about his hatred for seagulls. Fortunately, the latest Bad Lip Reading video gives us exactly that.

"SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)" sees Yoda wax poetic about a trip to the beach, utterly ruined by seagulls swooping down and pecking at his head. It makes about as much sense as "Bushes of Love," BLR's previous entry into the musical Star Wars genre, and although it's decidedly more upbeat in tone, it's just as catchy: expect to have the line "Run, run, run, jump, I can be your backpack while you jump" stuck in your head for the rest of the day. 

The video ends with Luke belittling Yoda's singing abilities, and in response, the Jedi Master glares creepily and warns him not to fall asleep. Twice. It's pretty unsettling, but in a good way -- not in a Star Wars Holiday Special way.

Gianni Jaccoma is an author for Thrillist, and he saw a seagull poop on a guy's butt once. Follow him for more hilarious anecdotes on Twitter @gjaccoma

