Every Movie and TV Show Hitting Starz in June

Starz is much more than the only premium channel with a "z" -- it's one of the best places to find great movies, and each month the service adds a robust list of new titles to its channel and Starz On Demand app. Here's what's hitting Starz in June.
Highlights
Far From Heaven (available 6/1)
Director Todd Haynes pays tribute to the flowery, melodramatic style of 1950s Hollywood legend Douglas Sirk in a movie that subverts the heteronormative themes of Hollywood's Golden Age. With Julianne Moore and Dennis Quaid cast perfectly as classic leading lady/leading man types, you'll get a sense of just how fucked up everything was under the squeaky-clean sheen of the white picket fence ideal Hollywood often portrayed.
Gattaca (available 6/1)
If the genetically programmed dystopia of Brave New World appeals to your sensibilities, you should enjoy this science-fiction classic, which puts Ethan Hawke in the role of a con man fighting The Man for the right to pursue his dreams. It's a simple concept -- Hawke's character wants to overcome genetic discrimination to travel into space -- which director Andrew Niccols executes without bravado.
Revolutionary Road (available 6/1)
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio play out what might happen if Rose and Jack had married and watched their dreams dissolve into a dissatisfying, loveless suburban life in post-World War II America. Sam Mendes' claustrophobic direction and an unnerving Michael Shannon round out a film of malaise that offers a dynamic range of emotion from endless hope to bitter tragedy. Pro tip: you should definitely, 100% NOT watch Revolutionary Road with someone you're considering marrying.
Wet Hot American Summer (available 6/1)
With the arrival of Netflix's follow-up miniseries, First Day of Camp, it's easy to forget that Wet Hot American Summer wasn't always a beloved comedy classic. The movie initially flopped in theaters and earned some brutally dismissive reviews. You know who saved this movie? Stoned nerds, mostly. How else can you explain the iconic status of a movie that features a scene where the dude from Law & Order: SVU talks to a can of vegetables voiced by H. Jon Benjamin?
Everything else:
Available 6/1
Aire Libre (2014)
Alias Maria (2015)
Amor, Etc. (2013)
The Babe (1992)
Barbed Wire (1952)
Besos De Azucar (2013)
The Big Hit (1998)
The Black Stallion (1979)
"Bob the Builder" -- Episodes 108, 116-118, 128, 131, 134-135, 137, 140, 142, 145, 156 (2008)
Brick (2006)
Chico & Rita (2010)
Cicada Moon (2014)
Como Estrellas Fugaces (2014)
Danny Collins (2015)
Darkness (2002)
Devuélveme LA Vida (2016)
Dos Aguas (2015)
Drop Zone (1994)
"El Cartel de Los Sapos" -- Episodes 1-57 (2005)
El Clan (2013)
El Guri (2015)
El Limpiador (2012)
Fermin Glorias of Tango (2014)
Fist of Fury (1972)
"Fugitivos" -- Episodes 1-40 (2014)
Gang Related (1997)
Gina Yashere: Laughing to America (2014)
The Great Raid (2004)
"Hatfields & McCoys" -- Episodes 1-3 (2012)
House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)
Huerfanos (2013)
Idiocracy (2006)
Illegal (2010)
I'm So Excited (2012)
"Infiltrados" -- Episodes 1-37 (2011)
The Island (1980)
Jasper Redd: Jazz Talk (2014)
Kiss Of Death (1994)
La Corporacion (2012)
La Entidad (2015)
La Ignorancia De Sangre (2014)
La Novia (2015)
"La Promesa" -- Episodes 1-60 (2015)
La Sangre Del Gallo (2015)
La Tierra Y La Sombra (2015)
La Vida De Alguien (2014)
LA Vida Despues (2015)
La Voz En Off (2014)
"Las Muñecas De La Mafia" -- Episodes 1-58 (2015)
Las Tetas De Mi Madre (2015)
Levantamuertos (2013)
Los Miercoles No Existen (2015)
"Made in Cartagena" -- Episodes 1-63 (2012)
Muriel's Wedding (1995)
Navy Seals (1990)
No (2012)
Noche De Perros (2015)
One Direction: This Is Us (2013)
P2 (2007)
The Package (1989)
Pistas Para Volver A Casa (2014)
Rugrats In Paris: The Movie (2000)
Saudade (2013)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Tank (1984)
Tea & Sangria (2014)
Tercer Grado (2014)
"Thomas & Friends" -- Episodes 101, 103, 105, 106, 108-110, 112, 114, 120,171 (2008-2013)
Tiempo Muerto (2016)
"Toradora!" -- Episodes 101-125 (2008)
Valentin (2002)
Volver (2005)
"Wagon Train" -- Episodes 512-537, 601-627 (1957-1963)
Walk the Line (2005)
What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Wimbledon (2004)
Available 6/4
"American Gods" (2017) -- Episode 106
"The White Princess" (2017) -- FINALE -- Episode 108
Available 6/9
Critical Care (1997)
Down The Shore (2010)
The Flying Scotsman (2006)
Hard Luck (2006)
Idle Hands (1999)
If You Build It (2014)
Monkeybone (2001)
The Rare Breed (1965)
Say It Isn't So (2001)
Vamps (2011)
Available 6/11
"American Gods" (2017) -- Episode 107
Available 6/16
Backstreet Boys: Show 'em What You're Made Of (2015)
Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)
Breakin' All the Rules (2004)
Flaming Star (1960)
The Good Shepherd (2006)
The Hitcher (2007)
The Invisible Woman (2013)
The Marine (2006)
Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)
The People Under the Stairs (1991)
Sydney White (2007)
Town & Country (2001)
Available 6/17
Inferno (2016)
Available 6/18
"American Gods" (2017) -- SEASON FINALE - Episode 108
Available 6/23
Collision (2013)
Dead Man's Revenge (1994)
Eloise (2016)
Game of Death (1978)
Hairbrained (2013)
Kevin Hart: Laugh At My Pain (2011)
Lost and Delirious (2001)
Renaissance (2005)
Robbers' Roost (1955)
Vital Signs (1990)
The Way of the Dragon (1973)
Available 6/24
Legends of Oz: Dorothy's Return (2014)
Available 6/25
"Power" (2017) -- SEASON 4 PREMIERE -- Episode 401
Available 6/29
Elle (2016)
Available 6/30
Gunfight In Black Horse Canyon (1961)
Law of the Lawless (1964)
There's Something About Mary (1998)
