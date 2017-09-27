The Trailer for Netflix's Stephen King Movie, 'Gerald's Game,' Is Pure Nightmare Fuel

Stephen King's work is bigger than killer clowns. While IT mania continues to grip the nation, Netflix just dropped the trailer for its adaptation of his 1992 novel Gerald's Game, a harrowing captivity thriller about a woman who finds herself handcuffed with no chance for rescue. Unlike the other King movies this year -- most notably, The Dark Tower and the aforementioned clown epic -- Gerald's Game is a more small-scale, intimate affair. But it'll still scare the hell out of you.
The creepy-looking adaptation, which appears to retain the book's bare-bones plot, stars Carla Gugino (Watchmen) and Bruce Greenwood (Thirteen Days) as Jessie and Gerald Burlingame, a couple who retreats to a secluded cabin in Maine for a romantic getaway. As the clip above shows things get grisly when Gerald handcuffs Jessie to the bed to play the "game" of the title. Soon, Gerald suffers a heart attack and dies, and Jessie is still chained to the bed. Alone. No neighbors. No water in reach. No cell phone. Just terror.
While the book was often considered unfilmable because of how much of it takes place in Jesse's mind, director Mike Flanagan, the filmmaker behind the Netflix gem Hush and the recent Ouija: Origin of Evil, saw an opportunity. As he told Thrillist in a recent interview, he was drawn to the book precisely because it was so different from the more otherwordly scares found in King's other books. It's purely psychological.
"The horror of it is borne out of repressed trauma and it's set against this immediate survival story," explained Flannagan. "But there are no distractions. There are no other humans in this room. The threats aren't a monster coming around the corner or a ghost crawling down the stairs. The threat is time."
You'll have plenty of time to watch this thriller when it arrives on Netflix on September 29. But, please, keep the handcuffs in the drawer while you stream.
