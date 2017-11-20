The Perfect Gifts to Buy Stephen King Fans This Holiday Season

The last year has been a gift for Stephen King fans. With the mega success of IT, the breakouts of lesser-known adaptations on streaming platforms, and the upcoming Hulu series Castle Rock, which will mine multiple King books for inspiration, there's never been a better time to be an obsessive reader of America's most popular living horror writer. All that King media means one thing: The King fans in your life will need more King gear.
Many obsessives own most of the famously prolific novelist's back catalog -- and probably already have a copy of his latest book Sleeping Beauties, which he co-wrote with his son Owen King, sitting on their nightstand -- so you won't find any King titles on this list. Instead, we're digging a little deeper to find something creepy for the IT-loving noob and the Dreamcatcher-defending diehard in your life. These are the best Stephen King gifts money can buy:
The best Stephen King shirts & apparel
Pennywise The Dancing Clown t-shirt
Nemons, $19.95
There are mountains of Pennywise-related t-shirts out there, but this is the best one because it's not super scary. You don't want to be the person with the terrifying killer clown apparel at the party.
The Shining Christmas jumper
Union9, $24.34
Why not spread some holiday cheer with this clever take on the classic Christmas sweater? A little "redrum" always goes well with eggnog.
The Dark Tower "All Things Serve the Beam" necklace
SevenTreeRoad, $12.00
The heavily hyped Dark Tower film adaptation starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey may have been a critical and commercial dud, but don't let that scare you away from showing your love for King's epic fantasy series. This necklace says, "The movie sucked, but I still believe!"
Custom Misery tank top
Chop Shop Clothing, $30.00
There's no better tank top to wear in bed as you recover from a long-injury under the watchful eye of an ex-nurse-turned-possibly-psychotic-caretaker.
"Stephen King Rules" hooded sweatshirt
UnTeeFeated, $26.00
Stephen King has written so many good books that your horror obsessed friend might not want a book-specific sweatshirt. Instead, they'd probably prefer this more general shirt, which broadcasts King-enthusiasm in a succinct manner.
The best Stephen King collectibles
The Stephen King Original Soundtrack Collection
Varèse Sarabande Records, $89.98
Your King-loving sibling will flip for this collection of King movie (and TV!) soundtracks for The Shining, Firestarter, The Stand, and Dreamcatcher. Perfect for a lazy afternoon of spooky reading.
Christine car model kit
Summit Gifts, $24.99
We can't guarantee that this model of Christine, the terrifying car with a mind of its own from King's 1983 novel and John Carpenter's underrated film adaptation of the same name, won't come to life and try to murder someone in your sleep. But… it'd be kinda cool if it did, right?
Stephen King Simpsons action figure
NECA, $17.99
Despite being super famous and having a signature look, Stephen King doesn't have a ton of action figures on the market. (I know -- it's shocking that there aren't more Creepshow toys out there.) But you can get this Simpsons figure for the collectible nut in your life.
The Shining day handbag
Lucy's Designs, $34.25
Who among us hasn't looked at the carpet little Danny Torrance drives his big-wheel over in The Shining and thought, "That would look great as a handbag?"
Maximum Overdrive movie poster
MoviePosterDotCom, $71.99
Stephen King has only directed one movie -- the completely ridiculous car apocalypse thriller Maximum Overdrive -- but he was lucky enough to get put on the poster. No King fan study is complete without it.
The best Stephen King gifts for the home and office
The Shining "All Work And No Play" mug
Caroline Blicq, $15.00
Get this coffee mug for the self-loathing, perilously unproductive writer in your life. Maybe it will inspire them to pen their own snowbound horror classic.
Stephen King's Insomnia hollow jewelry box
Hidden Treasure Shoppe, $25.00
King's 1994 novel Insomnia isn't exactly one of his most talked-about titles. (No, it has nothing to do with the Al Pacino movie Insomnia from the '00s.) But you'll be the talk of your office gift exchange if you roll up with this jewelry box.
Stephen King Book Pillow
Kezzarama, $21.59
After a long evening of racing through his latest long and terrifying tome, true King devotees will want to lay their heads down on this pillow that features the spines of some of his most beloved paperbacks. (Scary dreams not included.)
1408 (Dolphin Hotel) Keychain
Key Tags R Us, $4.99
Order this keychain, which is inspired by a short story from King's collection Everything's Eventual, for you cousin that keeps insisting that their apartment is haunted.
Stephen King book face art
MadMedicMerrick, $23.10
There's lots of fantastic Stephen King fan art out there -- just take a look at Deviantart, Redbubble, or similar sites -- but you probably have an uncle who would get a kick out of this poster, which does that thing where it makes a portrait of King's face out of his book covers. Uncle's love that stuff.
Books for people who love Stephen King
The Dark Tower Omnibus
Marvel Comics, $104.96
Marvel Comics has been publishing a Dark Tower title, with creative oversight from King himself, since 2007. But if you haven't been keeping up, this hefty omnibus will bring you up to speed.
The Dark Net by Benjamin Percy
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $20.24
In the world of contemporary horror literature, few writers can match King's mix of psychological realism, ornate prose, and pure scares. Benjamin Percy, the author of the chilling werewolf saga Red Moon, more than earns his frequent King comparisons, and his latest novel exploring the freaky corners of cyberspace sounds like essential reading.
The Force by Don Winslow
William Morrow, $16.38
Anyone who follows King on Twitter knows that he consumes as much pop culture as he pumps out. This New York City cop epic by Don Winslow is one of the many titles King has stanned for in the past year, calling it "mesmerizing" and "a triumph." If you dig King's occasional detours into crime fiction, this one might be for you.
Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes
Mulholland Books, $9.99
This is another King recommendation. He called this serial killer thriller from Beukes, the South African author of the excellent time travel brain-scrambler The Shining Girls, "scary as hell" and "hypnotic." I think he knows what he's talking about!
Strange Weather by Joe Hill
William Morrow, $18.29
This collection of four novellas, which might remind some of King's Different Seasons, comes from King's talented son Joe Hill. It's the ideal present for that co-worker who you assume has already read most of King's big books.
Possibly the creepiest IT gift in existence
Pennywise The Clown Costume
SewCalledLife, $450.00
You might not know someone who "needs" this beautifully sewn adult clown costume. But just imagine the face of the person that opens this one up during the family gift exchange.
