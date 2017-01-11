I Am Sterling Archer, and I Am Here to Rank Famous Archers

On the FX series Archer, you are either the hunter or the hunted -- or you're someone watching people hunt and get hunted, or you're just a bit character who no one cares whether you're hunting or not. But unless you are master spy Sterling Archer, you are not hunting with a bow and arrow. Why? Because, to date, Archer is the only Archer character who is also an actual archer.

For that reason, and because Archer returns to FX for its seventh season this March 31 at 10pm ET, we here at Thrillist knew we needed to tap the world's most famous archer named Archer to rank famous archers for us. In his own words, here's how Sterling Archer assesses his peers in the archery business.