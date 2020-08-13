Steve-O Taped Himself to a Billboard

The fourth installment in the Jackass movie franchise may have been postponed -- like so many other movies -- due to the novel coronavirus, but never fear, fans of ridiculous stunts: Steve-O is still at it. The daredevil/former clown went viral today for taping himself to a billboard in Hollywood to advertise his new comedy special, Gnarly, available to rent via his website . As a new convert to Jackass fandom , I, for one, was delighted -- as were many others on Twitter.

This man rented a billboard and taped himself to it to advertise his new comedy special. He’s currently live on YouTube from up on the billboard. Steve-O is on another level. (I’ve seen Gnarly, it’s rad) pic.twitter.com/JOmXOUcFLe

On his Instagram, Steve-O assured fans that he was totally safe: "I’m attached to a billboard right now (swipe to see the whole thing) and want to emphasize that a team of real professionals rigged everything safely," he wrote. "There is zero chance of me falling, and it’s important to me that we not waste any valuable city resources on this. I’m happy to just hang out, and really want the world to know about this project I worked so hard on." Despite his pleas regarding city resources, the Los Angeles Fire Department did reportedly show up and usher him to the ground.

Steve-O, who famously sat in a porta potty full of shit as it bounced on a bungee cord, more recently appeared in the Netflix movie from the Workaholics trio Game Over, Man! He also adopted a very cute dog while filming a YouTube Red show in Peru. Luckily, the billboard stunt did not have anything to do with human body fluids.