Steven Spielberg's 29 Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

There's never a bad time to be a Steven Spielberg fan. Even on the rare occasion that his movies struggle at the box office, as his latest effects-driven family film The BFG did, there's still a sense that he'll bounce back. He always does! Over four decades, the 69-year-old filmmaker has defined American studio filmmaking, while racking up billions of box-office dollars and two Best Director Oscars along the way.

But how do his big-budget crowd-pleasers stack up against his award-winners? Has he lost some of his luster as he's gotten older, or has he aged with grace? Does he still make you want to phone home? To find out, we ranked all of Spielberg's theatrically released feature films (sorry, early Spielberg TV movie Duel and his contribution to the anthology Twilight Zone: The Movie). So, cue up those John Williams strings, grab your inner child, and keep some tissues on standby as we work our way through Spielberg's 29 films. Or as Samuel L. Jackson would say, hold on to your butts.