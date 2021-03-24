Entertainment

Netflix's Upcoming Space Thriller 'Stowaway' Sends a Crew on a Doomed Mission to Mars

The latest streaming trip to outer space tests the delicate balance of a ship's ecosystem that, inevitably, faces destruction.

By Dan Jackson

Published on 3/24/2021 at 1:56 PM

click to play video

Netflix loves a space movie. Last year, George Clooney's The Midnight Sky sent a team of astronauts into space and had them belting Neil Diamond in orbit. Though the streaming service's latest science-fiction film Stowaway features Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick in a prominent role as Zoe, a medical researcher on board a ship heading to Mars, don't expect much singing in this thriller from director Joe Penna, who helmed 2018's survival drama Arctic, starring Mads Mikkelsen. It looks a little too tense for a cheery musical number.

As laid out in the trailer, the plot follows Kendrick and the rest of the crew, which includes Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim, as they deal with a confused stowaway (Shamier Anderson) who threatens the delicate balance of the atmosphere on the ship. Expect lots of debates about oxygen, arguments about resources, and attempts to fix malfunctioning parts of the vessel. Will the crew make it out alive? You'll have to wait to find out on April 22 when this space adventure drops on Netflix.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on InstagramTwitterPinterestYouTubeTikTok, and Snapchat.

Dan Jackson is a senior staff writer at Thrillist Entertainment. He's on Twitter @danielvjackson.
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.