Netflix's Upcoming Space Thriller 'Stowaway' Sends a Crew on a Doomed Mission to Mars

Netflix loves a space movie. Last year, George Clooney's The Midnight Sky sent a team of astronauts into space and had them belting Neil Diamond in orbit. Though the streaming service's latest science-fiction film Stowaway features Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick in a prominent role as Zoe, a medical researcher on board a ship heading to Mars, don't expect much singing in this thriller from director Joe Penna, who helmed 2018's survival drama Arctic, starring Mads Mikkelsen. It looks a little too tense for a cheery musical number.

As laid out in the trailer, the plot follows Kendrick and the rest of the crew, which includes Toni Collette and Daniel Dae Kim, as they deal with a confused stowaway (Shamier Anderson) who threatens the delicate balance of the atmosphere on the ship. Expect lots of debates about oxygen, arguments about resources, and attempts to fix malfunctioning parts of the vessel. Will the crew make it out alive? You'll have to wait to find out on April 22 when this space adventure drops on Netflix.