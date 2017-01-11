Barb From 'Stranger Things' Tells Us About Her Summer as a Cult Favorite

I've heard a lot of different theories about what happened to her, and I'm not really sure if any of them are true. But I know some people thought that maybe she was being used as sort of an incubator to harvest, like, more monster things. So I have no idea, I don't. I mean, that would be really cool. All I know is that something sketchy is going on with her, and as we see at the end, there's that bit with Will, too, coughing up gross things. So I'm sure that the Duffers are gonna bring that back in Season 2.

In the scene where Eleven is in the kiddie pool channeling the Upside Down, when Nancy asks if Eleven can see Barb and she answers, "Gone," you took that to mean that Barb's dead, right?

Yeah. I mean, I haven't heard anything from the brothers otherwise. If they bring her back, I mean, that would be awesome. Hopefully they'll let me know eventually. But yeah, I took that as a bad sign for her.