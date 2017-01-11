'Stranger Things' Cast Tries, Adorably Fails to Answer '80s Trivia

Most of their correct answers were mere guesswork, which is understandable, given that these kids were born in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But they did reveal that they have pretty decent taste in '80s movies: Gaten loves The Goonies and Stand by Me, Millie studied E.T. to get into character as Eleven, and Natalia (the oldest of the bunch -- she's in college), is a closet John Hughes buff. Hey, even series creators the Duffer Brothers were born a year after the show takes place, so we buy it.

The real fun comes when a fan asks which of the cast members is the funniest, and who was the biggest trickster on set. If you want to hear all about Millie's fake-barfing and prank phone calls to crew members, skip to 11:40 in the video above.