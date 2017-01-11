Entertainment

'Stranger Things' Cast Tries, Adorably Fails to Answer '80s Trivia

Facebook/StrangerThingsTV

After spilling the beans that this summer's Netflix smash will return for a second season, the ever-lovable cast of Stranger Things are on one heck of a victory tour. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), and Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) -- sadly, no Barb -- harnessed the power of Facebook Live for an energetic Q&A, where they were also subjected to answering '80s trivia questions.

Most of their correct answers were mere guesswork, which is understandable, given that these kids were born in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But they did reveal that they have pretty decent taste in '80s movies: Gaten loves The Goonies and Stand by Me, Millie studied E.T. to get into character as Eleven, and Natalia (the oldest of the bunch -- she's in college), is a closet John Hughes buff. Hey, even series creators the Duffer Brothers were born a year after the show takes place, so we buy it.

The real fun comes when a fan asks which of the cast members is the funniest, and who was the biggest trickster on set. If you want to hear all about Millie's fake-barfing and prank phone calls to crew members, skip to 11:40 in the video above.

Lauren Leibowitz is an editor at Thrillist Entertainment.

