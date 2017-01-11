Entertainment

This 'Stranger Things' & 'Peanuts' Christmas Parody Is Perfect

By Published On 10/28/2016 By Published On 10/28/2016
OnlyLeigh/Youtube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Halloween is almost upon us, which means it's basically Christmas already, and that means A Charlie Brown Christmas will soon be playing nonstop in homes across America. What could be better than watching that time-honored classic? Simple: A Stranger Things Christmas, the holiday mash-up you never knew you needed.

Created by OnlyLeigh animator Leigh Lahav and writer Oren Mendez, the video recasts the Peanuts crew with kids from Stranger Things and follows Will Byers' search for closure after his escape from the Upside Down. Highlights include Eleven providing psychiatric advice, The Monster sleeping atop Snoopy's doghouse, and a Peanuts dance to the Stranger Things theme music -- hell, Barb even makes a guest appearance by the end.

Of course, since the video takes place after the end of Stranger Things, a stickler might ask how Eleven found her way back from the Upside Down, or how the Demogorgon managed to survive being evaporated by her. Ultimately, though, it's still a strong concept that's executed to near-perfection, so we're happy to overlook a couple plot holes

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Gianni Jaccoma is an editor for Thrillist, and he wants a Mad Max version of Peanuts. Follow him to Valhalla on Twitter @gjaccoma.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How A Christmas Story Can Cure Holiday Blues -- Without You Even Watching It
HolidayHideaway_Nov16

related

READ MORE
The 'Rogue One' Spoiler-Free Review: 'Star Wars' Is More Explosive Than Ever

related

READ MORE
A Lost 'Walking Dead' Character Returns... to Solve the Negan Problem?

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like