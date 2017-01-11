This 'Stranger Things' & 'Peanuts' Christmas Parody Is Perfect

Halloween is almost upon us, which means it's basically Christmas already, and that means A Charlie Brown Christmas will soon be playing nonstop in homes across America. What could be better than watching that time-honored classic? Simple: A Stranger Things Christmas, the holiday mash-up you never knew you needed.

Created by OnlyLeigh animator Leigh Lahav and writer Oren Mendez, the video recasts the Peanuts crew with kids from Stranger Things and follows Will Byers' search for closure after his escape from the Upside Down. Highlights include Eleven providing psychiatric advice, The Monster sleeping atop Snoopy's doghouse, and a Peanuts dance to the Stranger Things theme music -- hell, Barb even makes a guest appearance by the end.