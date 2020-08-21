Haunted houses may be a seminal activity come spooky season, but it's unlikely that those will happen as planned this year, if at all, given the pandemic. Leave it to everybody's favorite creepy sci-fi throwback Netflix hit show Stranger Things to find a remedy for that.

This October, Netflix is bringing the Stranger Things Drive-Into Experience to Downtown LA where sunny California will transform into the eerie, monster-laden, fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, circa 1985. Basically a haunted house on wheels, you and your friends can ride in the comfort of your car through streets turned into classic locales from the show, like Season 3's home to secret Soviet activity, the Starcourt Mall. It might not be as frightening as one of those demogorgons, but expect some visual and audio elements, including clips form the show, to provide a socially distanced scare.

Netflix and Stranger Things have partnered with Halloween Horror Nights at Universal -- which is totally not going down this year -- in the past, so this is more or less their answer to bringing Eleven and her A/V Club comrades to fans again in 2020, especially as they wait for the long-awaited fourth season.

Tickets start at $59 per car and will officially be released on August 26, but you can join the waitlist here now.