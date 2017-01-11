How to Make Your 'Stranger Things' Halloween Costume Better Than Everyone Else's

We all loved Stranger Things, so it's inevitable that we're all going to attempt to dress up as a character or three from Netflix's summer smash during Halloweekend. With all that competition, you'll need more than just a bloody nose to win an Eleven costume contest.

Your entry-level Barb and Eleven costumes were already covered in our Halloween 2016 costume guide, so we picked out some less expected ways to showcase your fandom. Using our handy tips, your getup will look fresh from the Upside Down.