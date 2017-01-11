What You Need to Know About the Secretly Amazing Cast of 'Stranger Things'

Netflix's runaway hit Stranger Things, about a secret government experiment that may have something to do with a boy's disappearance in a small Indiana town, has been the pop-culture crown jewel of summer. You know it. We know it. Aaron Paul definitely knows it.

While the '80s-set sci-fi saga does feature a few familiar faces, most notably Winona Ryder (as the boy's desperate mother) and Matthew Modine (as a creepy scientist), the cast mostly comprises up-and-coming actors. We have series creators Matt and Ross Duffer to thank for these immensely watchable and meme-able new talents, whose work everyone should follow, whether in a second season of Stranger Things or not. Below, a run-through of where to watch the lesser-known cast members now and in the future.