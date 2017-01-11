'Stranger Things' Is Watched By an Insane Amount of People on Netflix

It's clear that Netflix's breakout summer series Stranger Things is an enormous hit. Judging only from the rabid fan response, the bizarre theories that have popped up, and Aaron Paul's very real obsession with it, we can tell many, many people have spent the balmiest month of summer getting lost in the Upside Down. And now we have the (somewhat questionable) numbers to back it up.

Yesterday, Deadline reported that, according to independent data-collection company Symphony Advanced Media, Stranger Things is the third-highest rated show, with an average viewership of 14.07 million adults (ages 18 to 49) in its first 35 days on the streaming platform. Only Orange Is the New Black and Fuller House top it, though both have considerably more name recognition and star power than the relatively unknown cast of young kids on Stranger Things. This is a big win for Hawkins, Indiana.