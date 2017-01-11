What Do Those Mysterious 'Stranger Things' Season 2 Trailer Clues Mean?

Episode 3: "The Pumpkin Patch"

While Season 1 took place before Thanksgiving and ended with a coda set right around Christmastime, this title suggests that next season should tackle an even creepier holiday: Halloween. Who goes to a pumpkin patch any other time of the year? That would go along with the announcement that the season will take place in the fall of 1984, which would make it the perfect time for the show to riff on a whole new set of Midwestern tropes -- haunted hayrides, spooky barns, abandoned farms -- that went unexplored in the first season.

Another theory: director John Carpenter got a series of shout-outs in Season 1 of Stranger Things, from the creepy synth score to the poster for The Thing hanging in the basement, but the director's most famous film, Halloween, wasn't as explicitly referenced (unless Nancy's name is an allusion to Halloween actress Nancy Loomis). What I'm really hoping for is that we eventually find out Matthew Modine's Dr. Martin Brenner character and his whole Hawkins Laboratory crew are part of a Silver Shamrock-like toy conspiracy similar to the plot of Halloween III: Season of the Witch. If you're going to steal from '80s shit, steal from some less celebrated classics too! (Plus, you know, Charlie Brown.)